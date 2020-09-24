Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking

26/09/2020    16:21 GMT+7

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

The PM has requested ministries, branches and local authorities to implement digital transformation plans integrated with other issues related to e-government, digital government, smart urban areas and digital economy.

Ministries, branches and local authorities have also been asked to develop online activities, and apply IT in all aspects of socio-economic life after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. When the ‘new normal conditions’ are established, the operation of every agency and institution will run in a digital technology environment.

In order to implement the plan on ranking ministries and provinces from 2021, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has to design criteria for the ranking in 2020.

MIC has been assigned to check and propose the establishment of more concentrated IT zones, and report to the PM for consideration. It also has the task of joining forces with MPI, MOIT and relevant ministries to build a plan on developing the digital economy in Vietnam by 2025, with a vision until 2030.

MIC, MOET (Ministry of Education and Training), MOLISA (Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs), Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant ministries have been askef to build a plan for training and developing human resources for digital transformation by 2025.

A plan to support institutions and businesses to deploy digital transformation will also be created.

 

To continue to improve institutional policies and strategy for e-government development, the PM has asked the Ministry of Public Security to speed up the compilation of the government decree on personal data protection. The draft of the decree must be submitted to the government for promulgation in 2020.

The Government Office will join forces with MIC to complete the procedures and submit to the government for promulgation of the decree on e-identification and authentication in Q3.

MIC will have to submit the draft to the Prime Minister on the strategy on e-government and digital government in 2021-2025 in Q3. The roadmap of the strategy implementation must be suited to world trends and Vietnam's specific conditions.

The creation of two important national databases on population and land, which serve as the foundation for e-government development, should be sped up.

By July 2021, the Ministry of Public Security will have to put into use the national population database, while MONRE will have to complete and put into use the land database by July 2021. 

Trong Dat

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.  

 
 

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Authorities in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, have decided to close the Cam Ly dumping site due to the serious pollution.

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

