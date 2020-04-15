Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 10:10:56 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
More than 90 startups in Vietnam join hands to fight against Covid-19

 
 
16/04/2020    08:03 GMT+7

Ninety-three projects and startups are ready to provide technological solutions to help solve problems and assist frontline workers, isolated communities and indirectly affected people.

Products

The School of Biotechnology and Food Technology at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology has created a toolkit to quickly detect nCoV within 70 minutes.

Got It, a technology startup founded by Dr Hung Tran, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

Vulcan Augmetics, a HCM City-based company specializing in 3D printing technology, which is famous for its removable robotic arms to support disable people, now gathers strength to produce anti-virus transparent covers, medical masks, breathing machines and medical equipment.

OhmniLabs makes face coverings with 3D printing technology to donate to hospitals in the context of PPE shortage.

The company has also brought robots to many hospitals in the world which both help take care for patients and help doctors and relatives examine patients from a distance.


EyeQ, with a facial recognition system and thermometer camera, helps identify the people entering or leaving the buildings in quarantine. Instead of measuring temperature manually every day, the quarantined people just need to walk slowly pass the camera and look straight ahead.

The system will identify them and show their temperature with a high accuracy level of 0.5oC for a distance of two meters.

Kompa has become well known for its coronavirus map and the AI system which allows to analyze and filter fake news about the epidemic. Chat Bot Vietnam also has a chatbot product on Facebook Messenger which helps users receive accurate and quick information about the epidemic from the Ministry of Health and WHO.

Technologies

Foodhub is the platform that connects consumers and shops or supermarkets, helping buyers and sellers carry out transactions online.

Drone Pro is a flying robot used to deliver goods, which helps save 50 percent of delivery cost and allow to avoid contacts.

JioHealth, a startup pioneering in home healthcare service, now can promote its abilities when people are required to stay at home during the epidemic and avoid crowded places like hospitals.

Via the app on smartphone, customers can order doctors, buy medicine online and have periodic medical examinations.

Supporting affected businesses

Webuild is a platform that helps connect workers and jobs in the construction industry, optimizing resources and restricting travel during the epidemic.

LtvAI.com is an AI-based recruitment platform which findd jobs quickly.

WORKSVN is an information portal that connects schools, students and businesses. It uses technological solutions to organize online job days.

Linh Ha 

Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Vietnam seeks to produce nCoV test kits

Local health experts said that test kits would greatly help Vietnam deal with the situation.

 
 

