01/09/2020 12:56:10 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
National data portal inaugurated

01/09/2020    12:54 GMT+7

The national data portal https://data.gov.vn was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 31.

Thiết lập Cổng dữ liệu quốc gia, nền tảng quan trọng của Chính phủ số

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung and officals perform the launching ceremony of the National Data Portal.

The portal provides data of State agencies in service of political and socio-economic activities, contributing to the process of e-government building in Vietnam.

At the event, leaders of the ministries of information and communications, natural resources and environment, science and technology, health, education and training together with those from the Vietnam Social Security, the Vietnam National University-Hanoi and the Vietnam Post Corporation signed a cooperation agreement to promote open data and develop the portal.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung expressed his belief that Vietnam’s rankings of e-Government building in the world, now at 86th place, will improve.

Thiết lập Cổng dữ liệu quốc gia, nền tảng quan trọng của Chính phủ số

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung speaks at the ceremony.

 

The national database on Vietnamese enterprises has been basically completed while the national population database will be basically completed next year, he said, adding that apart from the Government’s determination and efforts, the involvement of leaders of ministries, agencies and localities is also needed because they own important data.

Deputy head of the MIC’s Authority of Information Technology Application Do Cong Anh said the ultimate goal of building the portal is promoting data governance in State agencies towards the goal of developing data sustainably for the e-government.

New digital services in the process of digital government building as well as open data will be provided on the portal, making it easier for the public to use them to serve research, study or product invention, as well as offer feedback to State agencies to improve operating efficiency./.

 
 

