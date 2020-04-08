Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 19:31:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform

 
 
08/04/2020    18:17 GMT+7

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform

The theme of Bot Ban Hang platform. The start-up received US$500,000 investment from NextTech Group. — Photo courtesy of NextTech Group

The investment through the group’s start-up fund Next100 aims to support small and medium enterprises and shops to maximise trading time on Facebook amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bot Ban Hang, one of the first Vietnamese-made chatbot platforms, provides online chat conversation via text for businesses and sellers. The platform helps manage supply chain by building potential customers, interacting with customers, increasing revenue and saving time and human resource costs.

The platform has been used at many agencies and businesses such as the Ministry of Science and Technology, VTC, Coc Coc, Vinmart, VnPay, VinID, Grab and Viettelpost. More than 14,700 firms have installed the platform with some 10 million users from five countries and territories including Viet Nam, Taiwan, the US, South Korea and Japan.

The company’s CEO Le Anh Tien said: “Bot Ban Hang is expected to become a super-platform acting as a useful sales tool in the context of rising demand for online sales and the trend of automation in the business activities”.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, NextTech’s CEO said developing chatbots has been one of common trends for start-ups in the world and Viet Nam since 2017.

“I believe chatbots could create an ecosystem connecting users and bringing changes to the world’s technology and trade situation. Especially, firms are urged to accelerate digital transformation after damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the reason that NextTech Group invested in the platform,” he said.

Established in 2017, Bot Ban Hang has received many big prizes such as the excellent E-Business project of WSIS Prize 2019 and 'People’s Choice Award' at the Asean Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019. 

Finhay raises 7-digits of funding

 
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform

Finhay, a Vietnamese fintech start-up, has raised seven-digits worth of investment.

The investment came from Jeffrey Cruttenden, co-founder of the popular US savings app Acorns, Thien Viet Securities, and other investors. Further details were not disclosed.

The firm said it would use the funding to expand its market reach, optimise information technology infrastructure, and recruit more workers, said Techinasia.

Finhay was founded in 2017. It is a wealth management platform that helps users perform micro-investments in mutual funds in Viet Nam starting from just VND50,000 (US$2.1).

Finhay previously raised a total of $1.1 million from Australia’s H2 Ventures and Singapore’s Insignia Ventures Partners. — VNS

Vietnamese start-ups continue to pull in investment

Vietnamese start-ups continue to pull in investment

Investment in Vietnamese start-ups is growing sharply with millions of dollars pledged in 2019 and the first two months of 2020, according to Singaporean venture capital firm Cento Ventures.

Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community

Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community

Ly Dinh Quan, director of the Songhan Incubator, one of the first private start-up incubators in Vietnam, talks with reporter Chi Lan about the role of the private sector to support a new generation of start-ups in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The Bronx Zoo in New York says this case of human-to-animal transmission appears to be unique.

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Motorbikes get smarter technology
Motorbikes get smarter technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 