NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

The theme of Bot Ban Hang platform. The start-up received US$500,000 investment from NextTech Group. — Photo courtesy of NextTech Group

The investment through the group’s start-up fund Next100 aims to support small and medium enterprises and shops to maximise trading time on Facebook amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bot Ban Hang, one of the first Vietnamese-made chatbot platforms, provides online chat conversation via text for businesses and sellers. The platform helps manage supply chain by building potential customers, interacting with customers, increasing revenue and saving time and human resource costs.

The platform has been used at many agencies and businesses such as the Ministry of Science and Technology, VTC, Coc Coc, Vinmart, VnPay, VinID, Grab and Viettelpost. More than 14,700 firms have installed the platform with some 10 million users from five countries and territories including Viet Nam, Taiwan, the US, South Korea and Japan.

The company’s CEO Le Anh Tien said: “Bot Ban Hang is expected to become a super-platform acting as a useful sales tool in the context of rising demand for online sales and the trend of automation in the business activities”.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, NextTech’s CEO said developing chatbots has been one of common trends for start-ups in the world and Viet Nam since 2017.

“I believe chatbots could create an ecosystem connecting users and bringing changes to the world’s technology and trade situation. Especially, firms are urged to accelerate digital transformation after damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the reason that NextTech Group invested in the platform,” he said.

Established in 2017, Bot Ban Hang has received many big prizes such as the excellent E-Business project of WSIS Prize 2019 and 'People’s Choice Award' at the Asean Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2019.

Finhay raises 7-digits of funding

Finhay, a Vietnamese fintech start-up, has raised seven-digits worth of investment.

The investment came from Jeffrey Cruttenden, co-founder of the popular US savings app Acorns, Thien Viet Securities, and other investors. Further details were not disclosed.

The firm said it would use the funding to expand its market reach, optimise information technology infrastructure, and recruit more workers, said Techinasia.

Finhay was founded in 2017. It is a wealth management platform that helps users perform micro-investments in mutual funds in Viet Nam starting from just VND50,000 (US$2.1).

Finhay previously raised a total of $1.1 million from Australia’s H2 Ventures and Singapore’s Insignia Ventures Partners. — VNS

Vietnamese start-ups continue to pull in investment Investment in Vietnamese start-ups is growing sharply with millions of dollars pledged in 2019 and the first two months of 2020, according to Singaporean venture capital firm Cento Ventures.