PepsiCo Vietnam & partners launch initiative to increase awareness in plastic waste management

PepsiCo Vietnam and its partners, the Center of Education and Development (CED) and National Economics University (NEU), have kicked off a 2-year project called “Increase awareness in plastic waste management”.

The launching ceremony of the “Increase awareness in plastic waste management” program attracted many lecturers and students.

The launching ceremony welcomed the participation of preeminent environmental experts, 35 young environmental leaders and 150 students from the National Economics University.

The project will be implemented by the Center for Education and Development and its partners. As part of this comprehensive initiative, 60 young Vietnamese environmental leaders from 18 to 25 years old in the five areas of Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Yen-Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, An Giang - Can Tho will be trained. They will be the core force to implement the educational activities in schools and communities.

The plastic waste management training program took place on November 6 and 7. Young environmental leaders will be equipped with leadership skills, community organization skills, and knowledge of plastic waste management and environmental protection.

Young Vietnamese environmental leaders

The training program for young environmental leaders reflects the key goal of the “plastic waste management” to raise public awareness in collecting and recycling with the main targeted audiences: students and the small & medium business community.

These activities aim to strengthen plastic recycling education in communities, enhance young people’s awareness of single-use plastic waste and inspire more sustainable behavior changes, particularly in plastic waste collecting and treatment.

Reducing plastic waste is one of the major tasks in the upcoming years.

The “Increase awareness in plastic waste management” project is expected to achieve the following positive outcomes:

- 60 youth leaders supporting campaigns and the roadshow on World Environment Day at 30 secondary and high schools across Vietnam for 24,000 school students;

- Supporting campaigns and roadshow on World Environment Day at 5 universities for 500 university students;

- Organizing eight public exhibits in eight schools in addition to three regional science fairs and exhibits in Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, Da Nang in the and Can Tho, An Giang and HCM City.

The project also entails collaboration with the private sector to look for innovative solutions to keep plastic in a closed loop, where plastic packaging can be reusable, recyclable or compostable to limit impact to the environment. Within the framework of the program, a seminar between policy makers, Government agencies and 50 packaging companies was held to discuss about changing technology or alternative materials, recycling solutions and related policies.

Mr. Cao Hoang Nam, Head of Corporate Affairs at PepsiCo Vietnam, giving remarks at the program launching ceremony

100 enterprises have also been gathered in another seminar to be shared on the impact of plastic waste and ways to reduce, collect and recycle plastic waste in businesses and in daily activities. It is one of objective of the project to raise awareness of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on plastic waste management and the new upcoming protection law.

The program is funded by PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo Inc., one of the world's leading food and beverage companies and part of PepsiCo’s global approach to support the development of a circular economy and make progress towards the company’s vision of a world where plastics need never become waste.

“PepsiCo envisions a world where plastics need never become waste. We have strong global commitments to achieve our sustainable packaging goals by 2025, in which PepsiCo aims to design 100% of our packaging to be recyclable, compostable or biodegradable; increase recycled content to 25% in our plastic packaging, and reduce virgin plastic across beverage portfolio by 35%,” said Mr. Sudipto Mozumdar, General Manager of PepsiCo Vietnam.

“In addition to increase awareness among youth and youth leaders, CED aims to work with companies to bring awareness to the growing issue of plastic pollution and encourage companies to work towards reducing this, through workshops to educate companies and their employees; partner with business associations to help companies change technologies and/or create innovative alternatives to packing to reduce and reuse plastic waste in this sector; and create a dialogue between the government and companies,” said Ms. To Kim Lien, CED Director.

Every year, Vietnam emits about 1.8 million tons of plastic waste, among the 20 largest waste countries, and is higher than the world average of 10% due to inadequate management and treatment of plastic waste. As plastic pollution continues to rise in the country, the Government has taken actions to reduce pollution from plastic waste.

PV