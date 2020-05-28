Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 09:23:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Progress made in protecting nation's forests

 
 
29/05/2020    09:18 GMT+7

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Progress made in protecting nation's forests

Although the number of forest destruction cases has dropped considerably, illegal forest exploitation and deforestation still happens in some areas. 

What are the achievements Vietnam has gained in the four years since implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to close natural forests?

Vietnam has achieved three remarkable achievements following PM Phuc’s decision to close the natural forests across the country since 2017.

In the period, no case of timber extraction from natural forests or forests which have been certified as international sustainable management forests has been reported.

The transfer of forest use purpose has been tightened and we're only considering the transfer of forest use for important projects serving national defence, security or socio-economic development.

In addition, the National Assembly has revised the Criminal Code and the Law on Handling Administrative Violations to give sanctions to anyone who violates law and order in forest management activities.

From 2016-19, on average, the number of violation cases dropped by some 35 per cent nationwide and the area of damaged forest reduced by 20 per cent. Forest coverage kept increasing with total forest area exceeding 14.6 million ha by late December 2019. Forest coverage is expected to reach 42 per cent by late 2020.

Illegal forest exploitation and deforestation has been reported in Vietnam. Why does this happen and what should authorities do to prevent such illegal activities?

Although the number of forest destruction cases has dropped considerably, illegal forest exploitation and deforestation still happens in some areas.

The key reason is that the exploitation of natural forests has been totally prohibited under law but demand for use of natural wood by some people remains and sources of imported natural wood are limited while illegal extraction of timber has become a very lucrative business.

The lack of management and responsibilities of authorities of areas where forest destruction happens is also to blame, while punishments for violators are not strict enough.

To solve this problem, local authorities should work closely together to ensure strict law enforcement in their localities.

For the time being, local authorities need to focus on the following four missions.

 

Firstly, the local administration needs to decentralise management over forest protection and development and have clear regulations on the responsibilities of forest owners in case of forest destruction and forest land encroachment.

Secondly, focusing on handling hotspots of forest destruction and taking back forest land encroached or having wrong usage purposes and strictly punishing violators. 

Thirdly, local administrations need to pay more attention to raising local people’s awareness of protecting the forest while encouraging people to change their habits of using natural wood products.

And finally, local authorities should pay more attention to improving the livelihoods of people living near the forests.

The Government approved a plan on the protection, restoration and sustainable development of the Central Highlands region from 2016-30. How has the plan been implemented?

That plan was approved by the Prime Minister on March 18, 2019. The key objectives of the proposal are to prevent illegal forest extraction activities and then gradually restore and develop the lost forest. By 2030, the total forest area in the Central Highlands region is expected to reach 2.72 million hectares with forest coverage reaching 49.2 per cent. 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a decision in May 2019 on implementing the plan and giving instructions for authorities of Central Highlands localities to build detailed implementation plans. The localities have all developed specific objectives and detailed implementation plans to ensure their approved targets and objectives in forest protection and development are achieved.

They have also developed their provincial public investment plans for the next five years, from 2021-25, including projects to protect and restore forests.  VNS

Central Highlands works toward sustainable forest development

Central Highlands works toward sustainable forest development

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held a conference on May 24 to deploy a freshly approved project on sustainable forest recovery and development in the Central Highlands for 2016-2030.  

Vietnam’s forestry sector targets US$11 billion in export

Vietnam’s forestry sector targets US$11 billion in export

Vietnam’s export of timber and wood products is expected to reach US$11 billion this year, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.  

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Tam Dao National Park pine trees illegally exploited

Tam Dao National Park pine trees illegally exploited

Police in Vinh Phuc Province are investigating thousands of pine trees in Tam Dao National Park which have been exploited for resin for a long time.  

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu is one of three Vietnamese scientists honored with the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awards.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Scientists have tracked a cuckoo's migratory flight from Africa to its breeding ground in Mongolia.

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

This is the first time the social media giant has said President Trump's tweet could be misleading.

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/05/2020 

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 