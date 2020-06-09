Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 14:04:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples

 
 
09/06/2020    13:59 GMT+7

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

a leading online recruitment website, belonging to the Navigos Group.

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples hinh anh 1

An IT company in the education sector displays its products at HCM City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week

The seven fields in the IT industry with the highest recruitment demand are software development; technical assistance; project/product management; user experience and interface; QA/QC; and data science.

From 2010 to early 2020, the recruitment demand of the software development segment accounted for more than 50 percent of total demand and had the largest impact on recruitment demand of the entire IT industry.

When comparing the first half of the decade and the second half, the recruitment demand for this segment nearly doubled.

In this segment, the recruiting needs are mainly engineers with experience in software, mobile, web, and ERP (enterprise resource planning software) with common programming language skills such as JAVA, PHP, and .NET.

Software development in the last decade has mostly involved “outsourcing” services, especially web apps and mobile apps.

Over the past decade, in terms of skills, Javascript developers had the strongest growth in recruitment demand, up to 63.3 percent compared to 2010, followed by iOS developers which grew by 29.8 percent; and Android developers which increased to 26.8 percent.

According to the report ICT Employment: Current Situation and Strategy to Meet New Technology Demands in Vietnam released by Navigos Group, a leading provider of HR services in Vietnam, most of the technology companies aim to increase employee scale.

Most of them will have recruitment demands next year at different levels, depending on their scale.

According to surveyed employers, the shortage of human resources directly affects the performance of the company, the overworked status of the remaining employees, and the lack of engagement among employees due to the instability of personnel.

Facing a scarcity of human resources in the technology industry, many businesses have a long-term vision in recruiting by developing current human resources and connecting with universities to prepare for the necessary skill sets.

 

If Vietnamese candidates do not meet the recruitment requirements, both the employer and the candidate agree that selecting candidates from the Southeast Asia region has the most potential.

Candidates from Europe and the Americas, although they are thought of as highly qualified with a lot of new technology knowledge, are not always selected by the employer. The candidate group also shows that there is no higher competition from candidates from these areas.

Gaku Echizenya, CEO of Navigos Group Vietnam, said: “The uncontrolled objective factors such as the impact of the epidemic leads to limitations in real-life interactions, or risks for people engaged in dangerous jobs, and it makes technology more important than ever because of the ability to transform activities from offline into online, or undertake repetitive or risky tasks.

"The demand for high technology has been recognised by many sectors and businesses. Facing the increase in recruitment demand, enterprises not only face a shortage of technological manpower but also have to prepare solutions to retain talents and cope with rapid changes in new technology."

Salary

From 2011 to 2012, development of mobile apps was strong, leading to the highest average monthly salary for embedded developers of 3,750 USD and hardware engineers with a salary of 3,500 USD.

The period of 2013-2014 marked the rise of the "data-driven" era when all businesses were aiming to take advantage of big data, leading to high salaries for two positions: data scientist with a monthly salary of 3,531 USD, and python developer with a salary of 2,900 USD.

The second half of the decade, from 2015 - 2019, continues to be the development of data science as this technology plays an increasingly important role for businesses. This is reflected in the salary posted for the position of business intelligence (referred to as BI) with a salary of 1,532 USD in 2015.

High technology trends also began to enter Vietnam at this time and were reflected through the high salary paid for positions such as IoT developer with a salary of 1,800 USD; Artificial Intelligence developer, 1,958 USD; blockchain developer, 2,033 USD; Cloud developer, 2,006 USD, and computer vision developer, 2,382 USD.

IT human resources are "well taken care of" by enterprises when they offer the most important benefits, including social insurance, paid leave, periodic health checks, allowances, personal laptop, and travel, according to the survey./.VNA

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Grappling with digital evolution

Grappling with digital evolution

Amid the pandemic, with countries imposing social distancing and lockdown orders, digital transformation has become quite the buzzword, being mentioned more often than ever as people and businesses find themselves more reliant on technology. 

 
 

Other News

.
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, 

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on Monday in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Hanoi became the world’s most polluted city according to a ranking by IQ AirVisual on Sunday.

Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

As we celebrate World Environment Day, this year’s theme: “Time for Nature,” could not be more vital. It is a reminder for all of us that nature is the essential foundation for life on earth.

Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Prestigious hospitals in HCM City have made a breakthrough using AI in medicine, which lays a solid foundation for HCM City to become the region’s intensive medical center.

Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps
Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

The app’s interface looks quite similar to Google Maps so users would get used to it quickly.

Vietnamese COVID-19 test kit eligible to be sold in Europe
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kit eligible to be sold in Europe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

A new COVID-19 test kit developed by researchers of Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been granted a certification that allows the biological product to be sold in the European market.

Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019
Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam aims to have around 50,000 IT and electronic and telecommunications companies, of which 10 large companies will have revenues of at least US$1 billion each.

Grappling with digital evolution
Grappling with digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

Amid the pandemic, with countries imposing social distancing and lockdown orders, digital transformation has become quite the buzzword, being mentioned more often than ever as people and businesses find themselves more reliant on technology. 

Resiliency could propel Vietnam’s sustainability
Resiliency could propel Vietnam’s sustainability
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

This year marks an important World Environment Day for all of us. More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic is a somber reminder of why we have to protect our environment in order to protect our health and our economy. 

Vietnam has first plasma technology research institute
Vietnam has first plasma technology research institute
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

With the aim of researching and utilizing cold plasma technology in various fields of life, ARIPT, the first Plasma technology research institute in Vietnam, has been established.

WB approves credit to support Vietnam's effective policymaking for climate action
WB approves credit to support Vietnam's effective policymaking for climate action
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 5 approved a US$84.4 million IDA credit to support multi-sectoral policy reforms by the Government of Vietnam to promote climate-resilient landscapes and green transport and energy systems.

Vietnam has wildlife legal framework, needs better enforcement: environment official
Vietnam has wildlife legal framework, needs better enforcement: environment official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

Pham Van Dien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, talks on the country’s efforts to consolidate the legal framework on wildlife protection.

Hanoi and major cities see better air quality in May
Hanoi and major cities see better air quality in May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The air quality of major Vietnamese cities in May was better than in previous months, with a significant improvement in the capital of Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife
Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has appealed for an end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife, in an attempt to conserve biodiversity on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020 (June 5).

Natural forest closure helps restoration efforts
Natural forest closure helps restoration efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The Prime Minister’s decision to close natural forests released four years ago has brought initial effects: the forests have been protected and have expanded, though many problems still exist.

Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Campaigners demand the government prioritises the environment in any post-Covid-19 stimulus package.

Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health
Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Jian Zihao says physical and mental health problems have caused him to quit e-sports.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 