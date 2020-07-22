Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security

24/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Renewable energy (wind and solar power) is an effective solution to ensure the nation’s energy security.

Vietnamese leaders have created a power restructuring strategy in which renewable power would account for 15-20 percent of total primary power supply by 2030, and 25-30 percent by 2035.

Analysts say that the figures show big changes in Vietnamese mindset, if noting that the seventh national electricity development plan sets lower goals: renewable energy accounts for only 10 percent of total installation capacity and 2.5 percent of electricity output.

Under the seventh plan, Vietnam still would have 26,000 MW of coal-fired thermopower by 2020, 47,600 MW by 2025 and 55,300 MW by 2030, accounting for 49.3 percent, 55 percent and 53.2 percent, respectively.

Thanks to open policies, wind and solar power capacity has soared in the last three years, from zero before 2016 to 5,400 MW as of May 2020. Vietnam has become one of the busiest renewable energy markets in Southeast Asia.

However, the energy shift is a complex problem, which requires many factors to change at the same time, including policies related to investment and electricity quality standards; development of intelligent power systems and grids; and development of the renewable energy market, database updating, training and improvement of technical capacity, research and technology transfer, and changes in production and consumption behaviors.

The rapid development of renewable energy sources, for example, has posed great challenges to the transmission system. Power projects in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan cannot provide electricity to the national grid.

Nguyen Van Do, director of the Ca Mau Department of Industry and Trade, said the local transmission network is capable of receiving only 40 percent of the total capacity of the existing renewable power projects in the province.

Clean energy is unstable and harder to operate than traditional energy. Therefore, the electricity system integrated with it needs to be ‘smarter’, which means it can store and release electricity when necessary.

The current selling price applied to solar power projects is 9.35 cent per kwh, or VND2,086, higher than the average electricity retail price is VND1,864.4 per kwh.


Environmentalists have called on the governmetn to step by step switch from coal-fire thermopower to renewable power. According to the the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID), the countries that develop renewable energy now rather than later will have certain advantages.

Chi Mai 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.  

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

 
 


19 giờ trước 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

17 giờ trước 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

21/07/2020 

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

20/07/2020 

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

20/07/2020 

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

20/07/2020 

The probe starts its 500-million-km journey after taking off from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.

19/07/2020 

A four-metre long whale has been seen swimming off the coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago, with viewers enjoying the sight for around five minutes.


 

19/07/2020 

While there have been thousands of changes to the virus only one is seen as possibly altering its behaviour.

19/07/2020 

Eight one-horned rhinos have been killed after rains left 85% of the Kaziranga park under water.

19/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 16 launched the 22nd annual Eureka Award competition for all Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

Latest news

