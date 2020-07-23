Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/07/2020 18:33:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions

25/07/2020    17:26 GMT+7

Many products have an average life expectancy of 10-15 years. If they cannot be commercialized, they will be 'put in mothballs' , said Nguyen Tan Dung, Chemical Technology and Food Dean of the HCM City University of Technology and Education.

Dung said many patented products cannot reach the market, even though businesses are thirsty for technological solutions to improve productivity.

VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions

Dr Tran Doan Son



In 2019, Vietnam for the first time saw the number of applications for patents exceeding 1,100, an increase of 42 percent compared with the same period of the year before.

Analysts say that the figures show the significant improvement of the commercialization of inventions at universities in Vietnam.

Associate Prof Dr Tran Doan Son from the Mechanical Engineering Faculty of the HCM City University of Science and Technology, owns nine patents.

His first product - equipment and process of steaming cashew nuts by saturated steam - was implemented in 2002. The invention avoids cashew nut loss during the production and improves productivity.

Many products have an average life expectancy of 10-15 years. If they cannot be commercialized, they will be 'put in mothballs'.

More than 95 percent of plants in Vietnam are currently using the technology. The invention brought him the first patent one year later.

 


In 2005, he invented equipment that makes fresh rice noodles to replace the manual production method. The equipment increases productivity while ensuring high quality and food hygiene.

In 2007, the first machine which integrates all the links of the rice noodle production process was officially introduced.

Most recently, equipment for making rice vermicelli invented by Son won a second prize at the 2020 HCM City Invention Award. The technology has been transferred to nine enterprises.

Son said there are now more favorable conditions for scientists and students to research and develop products. However, it is still difficult to commercialize inventions.

One of the reasons is that universities now focus on training, but they don’t cooperate with businesses to commercialize their research works and inventions. As a result, many patented works are 'put in mothballs' or just used in teaching.

Dung said that many researchers give up the research halfway because they don’t have enough money and patience to continue the research and bring their products into life.

In many cases, scientists and businesses cannot reach agreement about prices.

“Researchers refuse to sell their inventions because they think they can sell later for better prices. However, products will become outdated after 10-15 years,” Dung said.

Vietnam’s enterprises are mostly small (90 percent of them have capital of less than VND10 billion) and do not pay appropriate attention to technology renovation.

Thanh Lich

Young researcher shares his passion for AI

Young researcher shares his passion for AI

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.  

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion
Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Da Nang, considered the most liveable city in Vietnam, is facing a risk of lacking domestic water on a large scale because of saline intrusion and other factors in the 2020 dry season.

Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam on July 23 celebrated the exploits of Vietnamese astronaut Pham Tuan as one of the greatest national heroes, 40 years on from becoming the first Vietnamese person to orbit the earth.

Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue improving forecasts to give quick warnings of extreme and dangerous weather to try and prevent national disasters.

HCM City announces digital transformation programme
HCM City announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Severe erosion threatens Hau River
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 