Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert

10/04/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
If the local population continues to grow uncontrollably, all measures to be applied, from seawater filtering to water transfer from the east to the west, will become useless, experts say.

The Mekong Delta is experiencing the most serious drought and saline intrusion in its history. A report found that about 130,000 hectares of fruit trees and 150,000 households have been affected by the drought and saline intrusion.

Local authorities are seeking the government’s permission to build more reservoirs to store freshwater. Some experts believe that it is necessary to utilize modern technology to turn seawater into freshwater. Others have suggested leading water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network.

Duong Van Ni, director of the Hoa An Biodiversity Research and Experiment center, said the solutions can help, but cannot solve the problem.

According to Ni, there are three major problems that need to be addressed.

 


First, the local people’s preparation on the spot.

Second, local authorities at different levels need to program concentrated clusters of population and select technical solutions to provide freshwater to every cluster.

Third, the central government needs to program the development for different zones. There must be rice growing areas to ensure food security. Meanwhile, farmers in other areas can shift to other crops or livestock.

The government, in its Resolution No 120 on solutions for the sustainable development of Mekong Delta, pointed out that freshwater, brackish water and saltwater are all natural resources which can serve economic development.

In the past, all the measures applied just aimed to prevent saltwater and store freshwater to serve rice and crop cultivation.

However, Ni noted that it will take time to change the viewpoints of ministries, branches and local authorities.

At present, local farmers are seriously lacking freshwater. However, Ni believes it is not difficult to deal with the problem. Local people for hundreds of years had the habit of storing water in tanks and jars.

In the Mekong Delta, there are areas where the rainfall is up to 2,000 mm a year. So, each household just needs to store water in tens of jars and tanks to have enough water for use during the 3-4-month dry season.

According to Ni, the most important solution is for local authorities to re-plan the development of clusters of population and design specific water supply solutions for each cluster.

For example, if a cluster of population is located close to the sea, digging lakes and ponds to store freshwater is not advisable. The solution in this case wouldbe to build a plant that converts saltwater into freshwater. 

Le Ha

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

.
Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Forest rangers in the southern province of Dong Nai no longer have to walk far to patrol forests thanks to the help of drones.

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

It may take businesses only several months to carry out digital transformation and process standardization instead of several years as once thought because of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

The Axie Infinity game was made with blockchain technology with a high security level. It generates the highest revenue of any blockchain game in the world.

Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'
Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

New evidence has emerged of a link between our impact on nature and pandemics sweeping the world.

Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Researchers at two leading universities take different approaches to creating cough-analysing tools.

Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Mauro Ferrari says he lost faith in the system, but EU science officials say he was asked to leave.

NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

“The desire of Mr and Mrs Tran Thanh Van is to not only build a room, but create a scientists’ community which could create connections that we still cannot even imagine,” said Dr Tran Thanh Son, director of ICISE.

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

