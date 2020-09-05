Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/09/2020 07:04:05 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
The richest self-made streamers in Vietnam

08/09/2020    07:00 GMT+7

With stable incomes during the Covid-19 pandemic and large fanbases, streaming is a job pursued by many young people, but only a few are hugely successful at this moment. .

DungCT

Những streamer tự thân giàu có nhất Việt Nam hiện nay, họ là ai?

DungCT hid his real face for a long time

DungCT has built a chain of stores with his own brand name and has had many lucrative advertising contracts and a big loyal fanbase called CTers.

DungCT's real name is Nguyen Anh Dung (born in 1988 in Hanoi). He was a pioneer in the PS4 livestream movement, thereby building his name through the Live Game channel in 2016.

At that time, DungCT was the head of a department at a technology firm in Hanoi with monthly income of up to VND20 million.

According to private sources, DungCT also has a livestream contract worth no less than $20,000 per month. 

Baroibeo

Những streamer tự thân giàu có nhất Việt Nam hiện nay, họ là ai?

Baroibeo (right) at a game event held in Las Vegas in 2019.

Baroibeo, ie Phan Tan Trung (born in 1989, in Dong Thap province) used to be a player of League of Legends. He then retired to become a professional coach. However, Baroibeo's coach career soon ended in 2018 when his team did not achieve much success. Baroibeo decided to retire to become a full-time streamer and set up his own streaming organization.

Baroibeo has been called many different nicknames such as Teacher Ba, Ba Ga, Teacher Three. He now has a loyal fanbase that claim to be students of Teacher Ba.

Operating on the same livestream platform with DungCT, it is estimated that Baroibeo's income on this platform alone is very high because, at present, Teacher Ba is considered the number 1 streamer of League of Legends in Vietnam. 

AS Mobile

Những streamer tự thân giàu có nhất Việt Nam hiện nay, họ là ai?

AS Mobile (second from left) is both a streamer and the boss of the Heavy team.

AS Mobile's real name is Nguyen Huu Sang (born in 1996 in Vung Tau City). He built his own YouTube channel very early. AS Mobile channel earned only VND2 million between 2014 and 2018. The turning point was made when Free Fire was released in Vietnam. Sang quickly got acquainted with this game and became the number 1 streamer of the Free Fire.

 

At present, AS Mobile has 4.5 million subscribers with an estimated income of at least $20,000 a month, according to SocialBlade. AS Mobile is also a colleague with Baroibeo and DungCT on an external livestream platform.

AS Mobile also owns the Heavy team that competes at the Free Fire and League of Legends tournaments. In the summer season, AS Mobile's Free Fire team won runner-up and received a bonus of VND200 million.

Do Mixi

Những streamer tự thân giàu có nhất Việt Nam hiện nay, họ là ai?

Do Mixi has many funny statements, so he is nicknamed Hua Thanh Do by fans.

The king of the livestream world, the richest self-made streamer in Vietnam today, is Do Mixi, ie Phung Thanh Do (born in 1989).

Do Mixi wins the hearts of viewers thanks to his attractive and frank talking style, whether he is playing games or chatting with fans. Do Phung, a tour guide, came to PUBG in 2017.

Since then, the names MixiGaming and Do Phung have risen. In the latest video, Do Mixi showed off his 7-storey house located at the gateway to Hanoi, which is worth tens of billion VND.

Do Mixi broke the record of concurrent livestream viewers at 242,000 at a live session in mid-August. This is considered a record number of Vietnamese streamers, so he continues to assert his top position.

Phuong Nguyen

. Latest news

