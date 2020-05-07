Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son, Associate Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, and Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu (Photo: NAFOSTED)

This year, the main category of the Ta Quang Buu Award, named after the famous scientist Professor Ta Quang Buu (1910-1986), was presented to Associate Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy; Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son from Da Lat University; and Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the annual award aims to acknowledge the efforts and successes of scientists who have made significant contributions to national socio-economic development.

Since its launch in 2014, the prize has received positive recognition from the scientific community as a prestigious and quality award. It has encouraged and motivated scientists and scientific and technological organisations towards high quality research in Vietnam, fostering the development of an academic, creative and innovative environment in which promote the development of strong teams to undertake research at an international level. Nhan Dan

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.