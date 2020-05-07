Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award

 
 
11/05/2020    17:54 GMT+7

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son, Associate Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, and Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu (Photo: NAFOSTED)

This year, the main category of the Ta Quang Buu Award, named after the famous scientist Professor Ta Quang Buu (1910-1986), was presented to Associate Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy; Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son from Da Lat University; and Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University.

 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the annual award aims to acknowledge the efforts and successes of scientists who have made significant contributions to national socio-economic development.

Since its launch in 2014, the prize has received positive recognition from the scientific community as a prestigious and quality award. It has encouraged and motivated scientists and scientific and technological organisations towards high quality research in Vietnam, fostering the development of an academic, creative and innovative environment in which promote the development of strong teams to undertake research at an international level. Nhan Dan

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

Female scientists honoured for influenza, forestry research

A group of influenza researchers and a forestry scientist were named winners of the Kovalevskaya Award 2019, a prize dedicated to outstanding female scientists.

 
 

First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Professor Phan Thanh Nam has become the first Vietnamese professor winning prize of the European Mathematical Society (EMS).

Latest versions of Made-in-Vietnam Bphone launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Bkav Technology Group officially launched their latest series of Bphones in Hanoi on May 10, including the Bphone B40, B60, B86, and B86s models, the latest high-end smartphones which have been locally produced by the company.

Combination of factors causes extreme weather: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

A combination of bad factors, plus cold air mass and convergence of winds at a height of 5,000 meters, have caused extreme weather phenomena, including large hail and the 50-year historic cold spell on April 22-23.

Technology giant Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

US-based technology giant Apple will allegedly produce millions of wireless earphones called AirPods in Vietnam from this quarter – a clear move to diversify its manufacturing operations.

Tuyen Quang tightens protection of wildlife
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang boasts more than 233,000 hectares of forests and a host of wildlife, 18 of which are in the Vietnam Red Book of endangered species and 15 in the World Red Book.

ICT firms report revenue reduction of up to 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Revenue of information, communication and technology (ICT) firms was estimated to have fallen by 30-90 percent in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) warned in its draft 2019 report.

Vietnam needs long-term policies on solar power development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

The Decision 13/2020 on the development of solar power in Vietnam was released by the government on April 6, 2020.

Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Thuocsi.vn of BuyMed, a startup, is expected to change the traditional medicine supply chain.

Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/05/2020 

Nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port, HCM City, which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements will be re-exported in the second quarter of this year.

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnam’s biodiversity is facing many challenges, especially in the context of global climate change.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, 

Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The country is ranked among the five most attractive economies in terms of software export services.

Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously for any policy making process.

Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

