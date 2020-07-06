Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark

07/07/2020    11:56 GMT+7

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark hinh anh 1

A heritage site in Cao Bang's Trung Khanh district 

Senior advisor and Chairperson of UNESCO Global Geopark Council Guy Martini lauded the park’s management board, local authorities and residents for following the UNESCO’s recommendations on the maintenance and preservation of heritage sites on three routes.

Surveying about 50 heritage sites on the fourth route of Thach An district and Cao Bang city, the delegation discovered a number of fossil vestiges dating back to over 250 million years ago and a system of unique and scenic caves.

They suggested that the delegation should pay more attention to environment hygiene in heritage sites and tap indigenous cultural values such as chestnut forest in Trung Khanh district, paper making craft village in Phuc Sen commune, Bo To sugar village in Quang Hoa commune and black jelly village in Thach An commune.

The province was advised to improve the attractiveness of the geopark tours, create livelihoods to ethnic minorities and encourage local residents to protect their geological heritage and cultural values.

 

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Hai Hoa pledged to direct departments, agencies and localities to continue following UNESCO’s recommendations, and develop the geopark in tandem with the province’s tourism stimulus programme.

Earlier from July 1-5, the delegation surveyed three routes of the geopark and the fourth route in Thach An district and Cao Bang city./.VNA

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang

Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang

When it comes to sightseeing in Cao Bang Province, everyone thinks of the majestic beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall but forgets this place also has a unique mountain in the middle of a beautiful valley, Mắt Thần (Angle Eye) Mountain.

 
 

Other News

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

A report says a rise in animal-to-human diseases will continue without urgent action.

Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.

Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

Dozens of animals released into the wild
Dozens of animals released into the wild
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The TraceTogether Token is designed to make an app more effective, but worries privacy campaigners.

Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

RealStake secures seed funding
RealStake secures seed funding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The tech start-up RealStake announced it has closed seed funding from the 500 Startups Vietnam venture capital fund, as well as angel investors in realty, retail and banking industries.

Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park
Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

A range of rare and endangered animal species in Vietnam and the world were discovered at the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in the central highlands province of Lam Dong through a camera-trap survey on the site from October 2019 to March 2020.

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The development of 5G in Vietnam will be the foundation for innovation for all economic sectors in the country, 

Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.

