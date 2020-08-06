Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Untreated waste on Phu Quoc sparks concern

07/08/2020    08:38 GMT+7

Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang has been a tourist hotspot of the Mekong Delta region, but waste treatment on this island remains an environmental issue.

A dumpsite on the island district of Phu Quoc off Kien Giang Province. Waste treatment on Phu Quoc Island remains unresolved, affecting not just the environment and the landscape but also deterring tourists from visiting the island – PHOTO: HUYNH KIM

Statistics of Kien Giang Province indicated that the province welcomed 1.9 million tourists in January-June, a 56.4% decline against the same period the previous year. Besides, the tourism revenue during the period dropped by 63% year-on-year to some VND3,600 billion.

Despite the declining tourist arrivals and revenue as a result of Covid-19, Phu Quoc remained attractive in the eyes of tourism investors. Of the 15 tourism projects in Kien Giang Province in the year’s first half, 12 projects whose combined investments are over VND11,800 billion are on Phu Quoc Island.

Kien Giang currently has 315 projects in the tourism sector with total investments of more than VND307,000 billion. Of these, 69 projects worth VND14,000 billion have been put into service, 76 projects worth VND165,000 billion are being implemented and 170 projects worth VND167,000 billion are undergoing investment procedures.

Phu Quoc alone accounts for as many as 271 projects in Kien Giang, indicative of the unique role of the island. Such projects have combined investments of some VND341,000 billion.

However, the issue of environmental pollution caused by untreated waste on this island is only getting worse.

In the planning toward 2030 as decided by the Prime Minister, Phu Quoc is set to grow sustainably with a balance between economic development and historic preservation and become a tourism-service hub of the country.

 

As stated by Phu Quoc’s natural resources and environment division in a recent report, environmental protection needs to be aimed for and is crucial to the island’s sustainable development. Investments in such a field are prioritized.

Nonetheless, according to the division, rapid economic development has resulted in environmental problems, particularly pollution caused by waste and wastewater.

Though investments in environmental protection works play an important part, the implementation progress is slow, the report pointed out.

In particular, while many economic development projects have been operational, only one solid water treatment plant has been built but has stopped working due to inefficiency. SGT

Trung Chanh

Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Erosion along river banks in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has caused more than VND8.2 billion (US$353,800) in property damage this year, according to the province’s Irrigation Sub-department.

Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has unveiled a global standard providing benchmarks for nature-based solutions (NbS) to global challenges.

Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future.

Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

A century ago, a woman from Thuong Trach Village married a man in Lien Chieu Village connecting the fate of the two villages by the craft of vermicelli-making and an environmental problem. 

'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

Surveys about biodiversity by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) have uncovered a ‘treasury’ of rare and precious rare animals in Kon Long district in Kon Tum province.

Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

As a founder and chairman of the BestB business ecosystem as well as founder and CEO of Flower Farm, 32-year-old Pham Anh Cuong is a brand specialist and all-round start-up fanatic.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The beginning of the rainy season has increased land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

