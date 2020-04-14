Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 16:52:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year

 
 
14/04/2020    16:49 GMT+7

This year's stormy season on the East Sea will begin later than previous years, with about 13 tropical storms and depressions expected, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year hinh anh 1

Six of the number are to make landfall in Vietnam, particularly in the central and southern regions in the second half of the year.

Low rainfall and drought in the Central Highlands and southern localities are likely to last until May. The total rainfall in the regions by October is forecast to be 15-30 percent higher than the yearly average, as the rainy season will end later than usual.

Meanwhile, the peak of flood spells in central and northern Central Highlands provinces in 2020 will be higher than that recorded in the previous year.

Vietnam grappled with nearly 4,000 disasters and incidents in 2019, an increase of 57.9 percent compared to the previous year.

 

From mid-December 2018 to mid-December 2019, more than 500 people were killed and 170 others injured in environmental incidents. Some 1,400 warehouses and factories and 2,000ha of forest were burnt down, and nearly 117,000ha of rice damaged and 4,000 litres of oil spilt.

Prolonged heat and drought in last year's summer pushed the livestock and crops of thousands of small households in central Vietnam to the brink, prompting the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to urge the Directorate of Water Resources to develop a coping plan for the thirsty winter-spring crops.

From June to October 2019, the rainfall in the upper Mekong region dropped by 35 to 40 percent, worsened by the impact of El Nino, causing water shortages in the lower part of the river described as a major source for the whole region.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern Vietnam

Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern Vietnam

One person was killed in Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.

 
 

Other News

.
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Technology firms and telcos are believed to be doing well thanks to the higher demand for technological solutions to organize the work-from-home regime. 

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

If the regulations on environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not strict enough and the role of citizens in monitoring the environment cannot be appreciated, environmental scandals will reoccur, experts have warned.

Technology changes VN healthcare services
Technology changes VN healthcare services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Opportunities abound for telecoms services
Opportunities abound for telecoms services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Young wildlife conservation scientist Trang Nguyen, full name Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, has dedicated herself to protecting our wonderful world. She talks to Minh Thu about the ambition and enthusiasm.

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons
Exotic species protection: pros and cons
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Fears are growing that gorillas, orangutans and others apes could contract the virus.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A herd of eight elephants have been seen in the central province of Quang Nam.

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 