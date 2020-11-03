Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/11/2020 17:54:12 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation

03/11/2020    17:49 GMT+7

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

A patron taking photographs with a smartphone from the terrace of a cafe in Hanoi on Sept 10, 2020.

According to an industry study conducted of 11 markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region by mobile operator industry player GSMA Intelligence, Vietnam enjoyed the highest increase in scores between 2016 and 2019 with regards to the digital society index.

The country’s latest rating was 49 points for 2019, representing an increase of 12 points from three years previously, which GSMA Intelligence attributes to, “notable improvements in the connectivity component of the index, following the launch and rapid expansion of 4G networks.”

“It was also driven by improvements to the digital identity, digital citizenship, and digital lifestyle components,” added the report.

GSMA Intelligence note that Vietnam is currently in the process of pursuing a national Industry 4.0 strategy that includes infrastructure and human resources, in addition to e-government and innovation.

The report also points out that there remains challenges to be addressed in order to make further progress, particularly in terms of the digital commerce component and with regard to policies aimed at supporting innovative startups.

 

5G mobile technology is expected to make up 5% of wireless domestically by 2025, well below the average of 23% for the Asia-Pacific region, the report notes.

The study outlines how the country ranked just eighth overall among the 11 markets surveyed. The rankings were topped by four “advanced” economies, most notably with the Republic of Korea (RoK) leading the way with 78 points, followed by Singapore, Australia, and Japan.

The report states that the gap in terms of the digital societies landscape in the region has narrowed moderately in recent years, with Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia being classified as “transition” countries, while Pakistan and Bangladesh were judged to be “emerging”.

This therefore highlights that the gap remains significant, ultimately underscoring the need for emerging countries to strive for a faster rate of progress.

GSMA Intelligence conducted the study based on input from Government and industry organisations in the markets of Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, the RoK, Thailand, and Vietnam. VOV/Business Times

 
 

Other News

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Hydropower is meant to not only generate renewable energy but also contain floods and regulate water currents.

Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.

Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Life differs from lore for elephants
Life differs from lore for elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

