Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 09:04:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution

 
 
30/04/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Agencies have defined short-term solutions to partially settle air pollution, but Vietnam needs national long-term strategies, experts say.

Dr Do Nam Thang from the Australian National University believes that now is the time to prioritize the application of strategies by amending the Law on Environmental Protection to be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification by the end of 2020.

Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution



“If Vietnam can set up regulations carefully and thoroughly, it will be able to settle its problem of air pollution,” Thang said.

The expert has suggested long-term solutions.

First, improving urban development planning. There are many multi-story buildings in high density areas in Hanoi and HCM City. The cities need more greenery and airy spaces.

Agencies have defined short-term solutions to partially settle air pollution, but Vietnam needs national long-term strategies, experts say.

The municipal authorities should think of relocating crowded complexes, such as government agencies, universities and hospitals, to the suburbs.

 

The relocation of industrial production complexes such as Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask factory will help ease dangerous air pollutants.


Second, it’s necessary to improve the public transport system and set up new systems. The setting up of the regulations on green construction works and electricity feed-in-tariffs (FIT) prices will encourage buildings use energy effectively or use solar energy.

Vietnam now has 3.6 million cars and 58 million motorbikes, mostly in large cities. These include old vehicles which have low emission control technologies. Vehicles cause traffic jams every day and emit huge volumes of pollutants.

Vietnam can create policies to encourage green vehicles. For example, it can try to reduce outdated polluting vehicles by subsidizing used car buying/selling facilities. The money for the subsidization could be from the imposition of higher taxes on new vehicle purchases.

This method can lift concern about the distribution effects, because the owners of used vehicles are mostly low-income families.

The government can also set up a policy on encouraging the use of electric vehicles by reducing the income tax on electric vehicles to make the products’ prices more reasonable.

Carbon valuation, or making polluters pay through carbon credits, will also help reduce the production and consumption of carbon-derived products, thus accelerating low-carbon economies, including the circular economy.

At the same time, Vietnam needs to switch to using renewable energy. Wind and solar power policies, including the FIT and reverse auction mechanism, will help maintain Vietnam’s recent solar power boom.

Finally, the reform in fossil fuel subsidy scheme will help reduce the use of dirty fuel and save annual allowances by up to $612 million, equivalent to 0.3 percent of Vietnam's GDP, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). 

Chi Mai

Hanoi air pollution remains bad

Hanoi air pollution remains bad

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Established in April 2019, Drone Pro Vietnam is a company operating in the field of hi-tech air transportation. The company develops flight technology in combination with automation.

IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tech giants add privacy protections to the contact-tracing scheme they are offering to public authorities.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 