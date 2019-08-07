Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation

15/10/2020    13:07 GMT+7

Vietnam sets targets on digital technology development to enter the group of leading countries in the world in digital technology-related indexes.

Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation

Vision:
• Perception plays a decisive role in digital transformation
• People are at the center of digital transformation, institutions and technology are the driving force of digital transformation
• Digital platform development is a breakthrough solution to promote faster digital transformation, reduce costs and increase efficiency.
Market overview:
• B2C e-commerce revenue in Vietnam in 2019: around US$10.8 billion
• Number of ICT firms in Vietnam (both domestic and foreign-invested): 46,000
• Vietnam attracts many big investors such as IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, Toshiba, Samsung ...
• Vietnamese ICT industry’s revenue in 2019: $110 billion
• Vietnamese digital content industry’s revenue: $850 million
• Total telephone subscribers: 129.49 million, including 126.09 million mobile subscribers
• Fixed broadband Internet subscribers: 16 million – Mobile broadband subscribers: 66.97 million
• Vietnam currently has 149 universities with faculties offering training courses in IT, electronics and telecommunications and information security.
• The number of ICT students graduating from universities and colleges annually is estimated at 50,000 people.
• Internet users account for nearly 80% of the population and 57% of the population use social networks.
• Population: Nearly 100 million - Vietnam is in a period of "golden" population structure.
• According to the report "Southeast Asia's Digital Economy 2019", Vietnam's digital economy was valued at $12 billion in 2019.
• Vietnam's digital economy is forecasted to contribute 5% to the country’s GDP and is expected to reach $43 billion by 2025
• In the past 5 years, Vietnam's e-commerce market grew by over 25% per year

 

National Digital Strategy:
• On June 3, 2020, the Prime Minister approved the National Digital Transformation Program
Targets to 2025:
• Vietnam's digital economy to account for 20% of the nation’s GDP
• Vietnam to enter the group of 50 leading countries for IT development
• Over 50% of the population to have electronic payment accounts
• Broadband fiber optic cable to cover 80% of households
• Every citizen to have a smartphone
• Vietnam to give priority to digital transformation in the fields of health, education, finance - banking, agriculture ...
Targets to 2030:
• Vietnam to be in the group of 30 leading IT countries in the world
• To universalize fiber and 5G cables
• To have 100,000 digital technology businesses
• To have the digital technology human resources of 1.5 million people.
The national digital transformation program is moving towards a new development space - digital economy, digital society, e-government, opening up great opportunities for Vietnam.
The Ministry of Information and Communications is promoting Vietnam's digital transformation process, bringing together Vietnamese digital technology businesses to form a large community to perform national digital transformation, creating digital life and a driving force for the country's socio-economic development.

PV

 
 

