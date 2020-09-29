Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam speaks at the virtual ministerial conference on cyber security between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

The event provided a platform for the two countries to discuss Vietnam’s cyber space strategy and how the country develops cyber security standards; and prepare for the 5th edition of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW-5) and the 5th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity (ACMM-5) to be held virtually in Singapore from October 5 to 9.

The two sides voiced concerns over challenges and threats posing to cyber security, particularly in the face of complicated impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic globally. They also exchanged information on each country’s cyber security situation to facilitate their coordination in handling related issues.

In his remarks at the conference, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam highlighted the robust development of information and technology (IT), telecommunications and the Internet worldwide, setting the scene for improvements in productivity and competitiveness and socio-economic growth.

Vietnam has been facing multiple challenges in cyber space, threatening national security and social order, he said, citing that cyber crimes are on the rise in both number and severity, affecting many aspects of social life.

Vietnam has strengthened its cyber security capacity by adopting the 2018 Law on Cyber Security and implementing the National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with a vision to 2030 to make Vietnam to the world’s Top 50 countries in e-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Lam later took the occasion to propose several measures to enhance cooperation with Singapore in ensuring cyber security, information security, and anti-cyber and hi-tech crimes.

Singaporean Minister of Communications and Information S. Iswaran, for his part, said he expected the two countries to deepen cooperation in cyber crime prevention, reiterating Singapore’s commitments in fighting cyber crimes and intensifying partnership with countries regionally and globally in creating a safe cyber space.

He also put forward recommendations to step up the bilateral collaboration in cyber security in the “new normal.”/.VNA