Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security

30/09/2020    10:18 GMT+7

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security hinh anh 1

Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam speaks at the virtual ministerial conference on cyber security between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

The event provided a platform for the two countries to discuss Vietnam’s cyber space strategy and how the country develops cyber security standards; and prepare for the 5th edition of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW-5) and the 5th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity (ACMM-5) to be held virtually in Singapore from October 5 to 9.

The two sides voiced concerns over challenges and threats posing to cyber security, particularly in the face of complicated impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic globally. They also exchanged information on each country’s cyber security situation to facilitate their coordination in handling related issues.

In his remarks at the conference, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam highlighted the robust development of information and technology (IT), telecommunications and the Internet worldwide, setting the scene for improvements in productivity and competitiveness and socio-economic growth.

Vietnam has been facing multiple challenges in cyber space, threatening national security and social order, he said, citing that cyber crimes are on the rise in both number and severity, affecting many aspects of social life.

 

Vietnam has strengthened its cyber security capacity by adopting the 2018 Law on Cyber Security and implementing the National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with a vision to 2030 to make Vietnam to the world’s Top 50 countries in e-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Lam later took the occasion to propose several measures to enhance cooperation with Singapore in ensuring cyber security, information security, and anti-cyber and hi-tech crimes.

Singaporean Minister of Communications and Information S. Iswaran, for his part, said he expected the two countries to deepen cooperation in cyber crime prevention, reiterating Singapore’s commitments in fighting cyber crimes and intensifying partnership with countries regionally and globally in creating a safe cyber space.

He also put forward recommendations to step up the bilateral collaboration in cyber security in the “new normal.”/.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The central city’s people's committee has approved the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030 in line with long-term socio-economic and sustainable development goals.

Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Authorities in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, have decided to close the Cam Ly dumping site due to the serious pollution.

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/09/2020 

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

