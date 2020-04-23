Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

He called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to continue monitoring and strengthening the mechanism to provide information on potential risks due to climate change that might affect international peace and security, while addressing the UNSC’s online meeting on climate change and security risks on April 22.

Vietnam shares the difficulties of small island developing states, West Africa, Sahel and Lake Chad area, which are coping with the impact of climate change such as natural disasters, extreme weather patterns, depletion of natural resources, and rising sea level, he said.

During the meeting, participants recommended strengthening information sharing for the UNSC regarding climate change and security, increasing the UN readiness to cope with these risks, and supporting capacity for vulnerable countries, as well as implementing commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and providing financial support for developing countries.

Also participating the Arria-formula meeting were the representatives of the France, UK, Belgium, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tunisia.