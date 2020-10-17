Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 13:33:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces

19/10/2020    11:25 GMT+7

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

Many houses in Quang Binh Province's Minh Hoa District are flooded.

The updated figures were provided by the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control by 5 pm on October 18.

According to the report, nearly 80,000 houses have been flooded and damaged, over 107,540 hectares of rice and other crops have been destroyed, and 461,627 cattle and poultry have died or been washed away.

Local authorities have evacuated 11,575 out of 35,787 households from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue Province.

On October 17, six members of a family including a pregnant woman died after a landslide buried their house in the central province of Quang Tri's Huong Hoa District.

The same morning, a one-year-old child was also killed in a landslide near her house in the district.

On the early morning of October 18, twenty-two soldiers and officials were also buried after a landslide engulfed their base Quang Tri.

 

Rescue forces look for twenty-two soldiers and officials who were also buried after a landslide engulfed their base Quang Tri on October 18.

As of October 19 morning, 16 bodies have been found while rescue forces are still looking for the others. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

In addition to new upgrades to Mien Dong Bus Station, the quality of major bus station systems in HCM City has improved in recent years.

Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

More than 70 per cent of divorces in the past 10 years could be attributed to domestic violence, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme “the entire nation joining hands for the poor” on October 17.

Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 