Cambodian cross-border drug trafficker gets death sentence

The People's Court of the southern province of Tay Ninh handed a death penalty to a Cambodian drug trafficker on during a trial on July 31.

Miech SreyNeang at the trial

Miech SreyNeang, born in 1993 and residing in Phnom Penh, was sentenced to death for trafficking drug from Cambodia to Vietnam.

According to the indictment, Miech SreyNeang smuggled five bags of methamphetamine weighting over 4,943 grams.

The police caught the Cambodian citizen red-handed for carrying the drug at the Moc Bai international border gate in Tay Ninh province on December 2, 2019.

Defendants involved in security disturbance case in HCM City sentenced

At the trial

The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City handed prison terms to defendants involved in the case of “disturbing security” during a trial on July 31.

Among the defendants, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, 44, residing in Binh Chanh district, and Hoang Thi Thu Vang, 54, in District 12, who have been identified as masterminds of the case, were sentenced to eight years and seven years in prison, respectively, for “disturbing security”. The sentences were in line with Clause 1, Article 118 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Hanh and other members of a secrete group called “Constitution” - Do The Hoa, 52, in Hiep Thanh ward, District 12; Doan Thi Hong, 37, in Thanh My Loi ward, District 2; and Tran Thanh Phuong, 45, in Binh Hung Hoa ward, Binh Tan district - incited others to join activities violating the national security.

According to the indictment, Hanh, Vang, Hoa and Ho Dinh Cuong, Ngo Van Dung, Tran Thanh Phuong, Doan Thi Hong and Le Quy Loc shared video clips through Facebook to induce people to take part in their demonstration.

They assigned tasks, called for donations and prepared weapons for the demonstration, aiming to disturb social order and political security, thus sabotaging the Vietnamese State. However, their acts were soon detected by competent forces.

The People’s Procuracy said their deeds are specially dangerous to the society and would directly impact social order and safety as well as national security, and they must be punished strictly./.VNA