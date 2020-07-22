Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/07/2020 07:38:19 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Chances for studying int'l programmes in Vietnam promoted

23/07/2020    07:32 GMT+7

On July 21, more than 40 principals and directors of Vietnam's leading higher education institutions participated in a conference on promoting opportunities for studying the international education programs in Vietnam.

The event was attended by representatives from embassies of countries that have education and training cooperation with Vietnam, and over 40 rectors and directors of leading higher education institutions in the country.

In his remarks, Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha affirmed that the Vietnamese Government gives special attention to education, training and human resource development, considering it as one of the three breakthroughs for the nation’s development.

In recent years, Vietnam has focused on promoting international cooperation and training links with many countries worldwide, he said, adding that the Government has also paid attention to perfecting policies for the work.

He said the issuance of the 2019 Law on Education and the Law on Amendments and Supplements to some articles of the Law on Higher Education has promoted the autonomy model in local universities, enhanced the education quality verification and opened opportunities to attract more renowned foreign universities to Vietnam.

 

Many Vietnamese higher education institutions have developed high quality training programmes with international standards, providing training courses in English and other foreign languages, Nha said.

The number of international training programmes associated with prestigious universities abroad are constantly increasing, he noted, adding that there are currently about 400 joint training programmes between Vietnamese education institutions and their partners in more than 30 countries across the world.

Representatives from domestic education establishments shared their experiences and ability in deploying international training programmes, saying that they are willing to receive overseas Vietnamese students and foreign students in Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also proposed measures to promote the provision of international training programmes so that Vietnamese students can "study abroad on the spot".

On the occasion, VinUni of Vietnam and Cornell University of the US signed a cooperative programme called “Study Away”, which will make it easier for Cornell’s international students that are facing the difficulties in returning to the US for study, to join online training programmes provided by VinUni. VNA

 
 

Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Doctors at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City have performed emergency surgery on three patients diagnosed with tuberculosis aortitis, a rare condition that can cause aortic rupture.

Students speak up for gender equality
Students speak up for gender equality
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi looks different from a bird’s-eye view of both its old and new bridges spanning the Red River.

A shocking electricity bill
A shocking electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

