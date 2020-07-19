Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 14:45:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City

19/07/2020    14:43 GMT+7

The 12-hour operation to separate conjoined twins in Vietnam, with the participation of nearly 100 medics, has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Conjoined twins successfully separated in Ho Chi Minh City

The conjoined twins, Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi (Photo: dailymail.co.uk)

Articles published on mirror.co.uk, thegaltimes.com and dailymail.co.uk said the twin girls, Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi, are doing well following the delicate separation surgery.

They cited Professor Tran Dong A, 79, as saying that the chances of the children making a full recovery are very positive thanks to advanced surgical techniques and equipment.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital Truong Quang Dinh was quoted by mirror.co.uk and dailymail.co.uk as saying that up to now, this can be considered a successful surgery and this is a first successful step.

"The recovery process will be difficult and more challenging for the hospital.

"We will focus and do everything to ensure this is a great success,” he said.

 

Over the next three months, the girls are waiting for other operations, including plastic. Now their health condition is satisfactory, thegaltimes.com reported.

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCM City Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospitals 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City took part in the July 15 operation to separate the twins, who were joined at the pelvis.

The twins are 13 months old and weigh 15 kilogrammes, and were in good health at the time of surgery. Because their development indexes are the same as healthy children, doctors said the surgery was now safe to perform.

They will be monitored until they turn 18./. VNA

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

 
 

Other News

.
Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
Young man drives blood donation movement in Central Highlands
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The noble act of blood donation goes a long way to saving lives and one young man in the Central Highlands has played a significant role in delivering safe blood to the needy in hospitals.

CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.

Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
Hot weather continues to hit central provinces
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.

About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
Teacher devotes herself to autistic students
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

“Patience and love will bring wonderful things in life."

Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
Soldiers protect the country from pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18/07/2020 

Hundreds of border soldiers and militiamen are still been on duty 24 hours a day, battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
Da Nang plans seven hospital projects
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

The UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
SOCIETYicon  17/07/2020 

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 