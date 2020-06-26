Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 10:26:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument

 
 
29/06/2020    09:20 GMT+7

International experts and media have been trying to explain Vietnam’s extraordinary success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

covid-19: the truth is always the strongest argument hinh 0

Vietnam has gone more than 70 days with no new community transmissions, almost all of its COVID-19 patients have recovered, and there has not been a single COVID-19 death in Vietnam. The truth refutes those who try to deny Vietnam’s achievements. 

Most international media use phrases like “amazing Vietnam” and “role model” to describe Vietnam's successful battle against COVID-19, but there are a few who want to deny Vietnam’s undeniable achievements.

A tweet posted by Professor Steve Hanke of John Hopkins University on June 10 named Vietnam among a list of countries that "do not report COVID-19 data”, rejecting the statistics reported by worldometers.info.

Former BBC reporter Bill Hayton criticized Vietnam’s epidemic measures as a restriction of human rights.

The facts  

The opinions of the American professor and the BBC reporter are at odds with those of international organizations who have direct access to information in Vietnam.

covid-19: the truth is always the strongest argument hinh 1
The WHO and  CDC praise Vietnam's transparency in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: WHO/VNA)  

Making public up-to-date information about the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the factors in Vietnam’s success. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say Vietnam has been transparent in its handling of the pandemic. CDC Director in Southeast Asia John MacArthur affirms there is no evidence that the numbers reported by Vietnam are not accurate. He said transparency and political determination are what made Vietnam a role model in fighting the disease.

The website Eastasiaforum.org said Vietnam has kept the public informed through TV news and text messages sent to mobile phones.

 

Germany’s Der Spiegel said the Vietnamese Health Ministry has sent daily messages to all mobile phone subscribers and used public loudspeakers to keep people informed about preventive measures to protect themselves.

David Hutt, a Southeast Asia columnist with The Diplomat, said the Vietnamese Party and State have been open in sharing up-to-date COVID-19 information, have acted responsibly, and have made public health their top priority.

The government’s quick, firm actions to control the epidemic and threat infected individuals have made people feel that they are protected and no one will be left behind. A global survey in May by Singapore’s Blackbox Research found that 94% of respondents said transparent information about the pandemic increased their trust in the government.

Undeniable success

Mark Ashwill, an educator who has lived in Vietnam for 15 years, called BillHayton’s criticism of Vietnam’s preventive measures a distortion by someone who knows nothing about Vietnam in 2020. Ashwill said that before discussing Vietnam’s epidemic prevention policy, Bill Hayton should have read an article in The Diplomat, which attributed Vietnam’s successful control of COVID-19 to its social cohesiveness and ability to mobilize resources quickly.

The Nation said Vietnam achieved the most effective response to COVID-19 through rapid mobilization of its health care system, public employees, and security forces, combined with an effective and creative public education campaign. 

Eastasiaforum.org said the military and the police inspired public cooperation by empathizing with them in the fight against the pandemic.

These assessments were borne out by statistics from daliaresearch.com in Berlin which showed that Vietnam has the highest percentage of people who say they believe in their government’s epidemic prevention policy.

A survey by YouGov, a British  market research and data analytics firm, showed that Vietnam has had the best public response to the epidemic and that 95% of its citizens are happy with the government’s public health policies.

Facts and figures posted by widely-respected media outlets refute the few skeptical or unfriendly denials of Vietnam’s successful fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. VOV5

 
 

Other News

.
Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

After seeing parents grieving their drowned children, a physical education teacher of the northern province of Thanh Hoa decided to build a swimming pool and teach students how to swim for free.

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16
Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the community since April 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 28 evening.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The infection is rampant in 16 states, some of which are now freezing their reopening plans.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 