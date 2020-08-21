Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/08/2020 14:32:19 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19

22/08/2020    14:30 GMT+7

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Da Nang's health sector on August 21 took samples to test nCoV for foreigners in Son Tra district.

In An Hai Dong and Man Thai wards, functional forces took samples for nearly 400 people.

Doctor Ngo Van Dinh Hoai, Deputy Director of the Son Tra District Medical Center, said that the district wanted to screen and detect Covid-19 infected people in the community.

“We perform two testing methods, serology (ELISA) and RT-PCR for foreigners residing in Son Tra district. We have made a list of foreigners living in the area to take the samples so that no one could be missed,” said Dr. Hoai.

According to Dr. Hoai, the district planed to collect samples for 2,198 foreigners residing in 7 wards of Son Tra district from August 21 to 25.

Ms. Celia (a tourist from Spain) said she and her friends went to Danang to travel and were stuck in the city when international flights cancelled because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“I feel very safe when I have this sample taken. The local government is doing its best to protect residents and visitors,” she said.

Photos of nCoV testing samples taken for foreigners in Da Nang:

Đà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài

Đà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài
 

Foreigners wait for sample collection in An Hai Dong ward

Đà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài
Đà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài
Đà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài
Medical staff take samples for Covid-19 test by two methods, serology (ELISA) and RT-PCRĐà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài

A Korean tourist

Đà Nẵng lấy mẫu xét nghiệm nCoV hơn 2.000 người nước ngoài

From August 21 to 25, Son Tra district will collect Covid-19 testing samples for 2,198 foreigners

Ho Giap

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

 
 

