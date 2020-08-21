Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Da Nang's health sector on August 21 took samples to test nCoV for foreigners in Son Tra district.

In An Hai Dong and Man Thai wards, functional forces took samples for nearly 400 people.

Doctor Ngo Van Dinh Hoai, Deputy Director of the Son Tra District Medical Center, said that the district wanted to screen and detect Covid-19 infected people in the community.

“We perform two testing methods, serology (ELISA) and RT-PCR for foreigners residing in Son Tra district. We have made a list of foreigners living in the area to take the samples so that no one could be missed,” said Dr. Hoai.

According to Dr. Hoai, the district planed to collect samples for 2,198 foreigners residing in 7 wards of Son Tra district from August 21 to 25.

Ms. Celia (a tourist from Spain) said she and her friends went to Danang to travel and were stuck in the city when international flights cancelled because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“I feel very safe when I have this sample taken. The local government is doing its best to protect residents and visitors,” she said.

Photos of nCoV testing samples taken for foreigners in Da Nang:

Foreigners wait for sample collection in An Hai Dong ward

Medical staff take samples for Covid-19 test by two methods, serology (ELISA) and RT-PCR

A Korean tourist

From August 21 to 25, Son Tra district will collect Covid-19 testing samples for 2,198 foreigners

