Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 12:43:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark

 
 
11/06/2020    11:39 GMT+7

Dengue infections in Singapore have surpassed the 10,000 mark. This is the highest number of cases in the first five months since 2013, the largest outbreak year recorded in the country, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark hinh anh 1

Workers fogging a construction site in Singapore to prevent mosquitoes.

In 2013, 22,170 people were infected and eight died of dengue. Twelve people have so far this year died in Singapore.

There are now 190 active dengue clusters. The biggest is in Woodleigh area, with 200 people infected, which is one of five large clusters with more than 100 infected.

The NEA warned that the hot and wet conditions suitable for the growth of the Aedes mosquito population are likely to last till October.

It outlined a confluence of factors leading to the recent spike in dengue cases. First, an increase in the less common Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) since the beginning of this year. This strain of virus was last seen in a dominant position in Singapore about three decades ago, which means there is low immunity in the local population and a rapid disease transmission, the NEA said on its website.

 

People who have been infected before are protected against only that strain of the virus, and not against the other three dengue strains.

Secondly, Singapore is entering the traditional dengue peak season, with the warmer weather facilitating faster multiplication of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and dengue virus, increasing the chances of dengue transmission, the NEA said.

The agency also reported a five-fold increase in dengue-carrying mosquito larvae detected in homes and common residential areas during the two-month Circus Breaker period compared to the two months prior.

NEA plans to provide over 300,000 bottles of mosquito repellent for distribution to patients at hospitals./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Blood donor saves lives
Blood donor saves lives
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about changing its regional zoning to seven regions instead of six. Prof. Nguyen Quang Thai, Vietnam Economic Science Association's vice chairman, talks  about the need for mechanisms to ensure theoperation efficiency of regions.

Crossing mountains for a good deed
Crossing mountains for a good deed
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The British Council in partnership with University Access Centre HCMC (UAC) has launched the new computer-delivered IELTS test centre at 56 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dakao Ward, District 1 of HCM City.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

China's education ministry issues an advisory, warning of "discriminatory incidents" in Australia.

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Health has announced Vietnam had reported more than 24,000 cases of dengue from the beginning of this year to early this month in 58 out of its 63 provinces and cities.

Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Nearly 8,000 households in the northern province of Nghe An’s Do Luong Town are facing a shortage of water after a dam collapsed on Saturday.

Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Pham Hoang Khai may be a humble and poorly-paid builder, but that doesn't stop him giving back to his community.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

British pilot makes miraculous recovery
British pilot makes miraculous recovery
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 