22/05/2020
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus

 
 
22/05/2020    14:15 GMT+7

Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.

A 2cm toothpick is removed from a female patient's anus at Đà Nẵng-Hoàn Mỹ Hospital. The patient used the toothpick after dining and swallowed it during the night. — Photo courtesy Hoàn Mỹ Hospital

Dr. Ly Nhu Thanh from the hospital said the patient, named T., 48, from Quang Nam Province, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday with severe pain and bleeding from her anus.

An endoscopy showed a 2cm object was struck in the patient's rectum, causing bleeding, he said.

Doctors were able to remove the toothpick from the patient’s anus, and she has been recovering well following the procedure.

 

The patient said she used a toothpick after dinner at home on Wednesday, but kept it in her mouth during the night.

Doctors said the patient had swallowed the toothpick while she was sleeping.

They suggested that dental floss could be used instead of a toothpick to avoid damage to gums, as well as related injuries and accidental swallowing. — VNS

 
 

