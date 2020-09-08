Eight Lao nationals caught smuggling 10kg of meth into Vietnam

Eight Lao drug traffickers have been arrested in the central province of Quang Tri for attempts to trade and transport 10kg of synthetic drugs into Vietnam, the provincial border guards announced on September 7.

The local border guard coordinated with police in Laos’ Dansavanh International Border Gate, Sepon district, Savannakhet province to crack down on the trans-national drug trafficking ring on September 6.

They also seized a K59 pistol with four bullets, two cars and two fake licence plates.

Colonel Le Van Phuong, Commander of the provincial border guard, said the Lao nationals are drug dealers regularly operating along the two countries’ shared border near Vietnam’s Lao Bao International Border Gate in Quang Tri.

These people attempt to transport drugs from Laos’ major cities to Vietnam and then a third nation, he said.

The authorities of the two nations are jointly further investigating the case./.VNA