Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 07:34:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies

18/10/2020    07:26 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
Vietnam is one of fastest ageing societies in Asia.

Under the program, the Government expects to raise the rate of elderly people and their caretakers accessing information on population ageing and rights to healthcare to 70% and 85% by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

By 2025, 70% of the elderly will undertake periodic health examination at least once a year and 95% of them will have their health monitored.

By 2030, all the elderly who are unable to take care of themselves will be supported by their families and the community. 

The rate of intergenerational self-help clubs with healthcare as part of their activities, is expected to increase to 80% by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

An intergenerational self-help club is a community-based model. It has become the largest care provider with nearly 3,000 clubs across Vietnam.

To fulfill the above goals, the Government called for public support and engagement while authorities at all levels have to strengthen leadership in caring for the elderly people’s health.

The Government will consolidate and expand primary health care delivery capacity for the elderly, and gradually develop long-term healthcare models for them. 

The program aims to improve professional skills for those who take care of the elderly at the National Geriatric Hospital, district-level hospitals and medical centers, communal-level medical stations, grass-roots staff and volunteers in charge of population affairs.

 

In addition, geriatrics will be integrated into training programs of medical universities nationwide. 

Especially, the Government gives priority to implementing the program in localities with high rates of the elderly, remote and far-reaching areas, ethnic minorities areas and islands. 

The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to take prime responsibility and work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, and relevant agencies to implement the program.

Experts predict that Vietnam will become one of the fastest aging countries in Asia.

By 2035, the ratio of the population aged 65 or above will have jumped from 7% to 14% in a period of just 17–18 years. By 2050, the number of people 60 years and older will increase from 11.9 million to 29 million people, or nearly one third of the total population. The number of people over 80 is forecast to make up 6% of the population.

Aging population will have major social, health, and economic implications for the country, particularly given that Vietnam has limited resources to properly respond to such rapid changes and has not established a long-term care system yet. VGP

Kim Anh

Aging is a success, not a burden

Aging is a success, not a burden

More than 20 years after retirement, Professor Vu Trong Hong has not stopped working.  

Grassroots healthcare clinics to be upgraded

Grassroots healthcare clinics to be upgraded

Vietnam is one of the few countries with a complete healthcare network which had been widely expanded to villages to provide primary treatment to local people, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16/10/2020 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 