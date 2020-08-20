Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 08:41:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking

21/08/2020    08:21 GMT+7

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

These include the Hanoi National University, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the University of Technology belonging to the Hanoi National University, Kasetsart University (Thailand), and the University of Natural Sciences belonging to the Hanoi National University.

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking

The UPM team



All of these universities are research-oriented schools.

The UPM star rating is based on eight categories comprising 54 criteria, including 1/strategic management with 5 criteria, accounting for 6 percent 2/training with 15 criteria (35 percent) 3/research with 4 criteria (20 percent) 4/renovation and creativity with 4 criteria (11 percent) 5/the renovation and creation ecosystem with 4 criteria (6 percent) 6/information technology and digital resources with 10 criteria (10 percent) 7/the level of internationalization with 9 criteria (6 percent) and 8/the community serving with 3 criteria (6 percent).

The universities given the rating of 5 stars have outstanding lecture staff, good scientific research results, innovation activities and an innovation ecosystem.

The five-star universities' have 60 percent of lecturers with doctorates and international publications of 1.5 articles per lecturer (the figure is 3 at the Hanoi University of Natural Sciences and University of Technology). The citation index is over 6 per article.

The universities given the rating of 5 stars have outstanding lecture staff, good scientific research results, innovation activities and an innovation ecosystem.
 

The universities have more than 10 patents and useful solutions, and they have knowledge transfer and startup support centers.

UPM has discovered some differences between Vietnam’s and regional universities in strategic management, publications’ quality and startup ecosystems.

While universities in ASEAN pay high attention to startups, innovation and digital transformation in their strategic management, Vietnam’s universities pay less attention to these issues.

Regarding the quality of international publications, the average citation index of the articles in the last five years at Vietnam’s universities has risen. The number of articles with foreign authors at Vietnam’s universities is also higher.

Meanwhile, the number of patents, especially patents registered at international intellectual property organizations, in the last five years at regional universities is higher than Vietnam’s.

As for the innovation ecosystem, while joint creative hubs and hi-tech parks are quite popular in regional universities, they are unfamiliar in Vietnam.

Prof Nguyen Huu Duc, the founder of the research team, said the university ranking is mostly based on 10-12 criteria, of which international publications account for a large proportion, so they give only a unilateral outlook of universities. Other kinds of ranking include QS-Stars, U-Multirank and AppliedHE. 

Thuy Nga

Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings

Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings

The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam

WB grants US$422 mln to higher education, urban development projects in Vietnam

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 30 approved financing for two projects worth a total of US$422 million to help build a climate-resilient city in the Mekong Delta and improve the quality of Vietnam’s three national universities.

 
 

Other News

.
Mandatory centralised quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, not self-isolation
Mandatory centralised quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, not self-isolation
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Tran Nhu Duong, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, and deputy head of the standing unit on COVID-19 in Da Nang, talks on the critical role of contact tracing and surveillance in suppressing COVID-19.

First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide
First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A TV spot on salt reduction will be officially broadcast on the national and provincial television and radio channels as well as social media sites from August 19.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Thi Thu Huong, head of the Department of Health Examination of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, talks on convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City detects one relapse case of COVID-19
 

Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The number of unemployed youths in Vietnam may double this year, while the employment prospects of 663 million young people in Asia and the Pacific face challenges as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Hanoi's restaurants &amp; cafes on the first day of social distancing
Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have closed the Tay Ho (West Lake) Temple for virus prevention after hundreds of people were seen visiting the place on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 