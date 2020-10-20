Flood death toll in central region rises to 106

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Ha Tinh police help people evacuate from high-risk areas (Photo: VNA)

According to the committee, over 7,200 ha of food crops were submerged and damaged.

More than 691,000 cattle and poultry were dead or swept away in floodwaters.

At the same time, 16 national highways and 161,880 m of local roads in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces were damaged.

The steering committee has alerted coastal localities and relevant ministries and agencies about Storm Saudel, which is moving towards the East Sea, especially when the central region is still struggling with large-scale flooding.

Storm Saudel poses a big threat to Vietnam’s central provinces which are already struggling with the historic floods triggered by 30-year record rainfall of up to 3,000 mm./.

Aid comes for flood victims in central Vietnam

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has presented 20 billion VND (860,000 USD) to support flood-hit families in five central provinces.

Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, and Quang Binh provinces will receive 5 billion VND each while 3 billion VND will be earmarked for Quang Nam and 2 billion VND for Ha Tinh.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee said it has raised nearly 2.7 billion VND in cash and kind for the three localities of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Ha Tinh and sent two delegations to the provinces on October 20.

The organisation previously raised close to 2 billion VND for four flood-hit central provinces.

Its chapters in other localities have also arranged activities to support central region residents. The VRCS chapters in Ha Nam and Ninh Binh provinces have donated 800 million VND and more than 10 tonnes of rice and necessities.

The HCM City and Dong Nai chapters, meanwhile, offered over 1.1 billion VND and 2,000 aid packages worth 1 billion VND.

On October 19, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour called on workers, businesses, and donors nationwide to provide support to flood victims.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Hanoi chapter held a fundraising ceremony on October 20 that raised more than 22 billion VND and foodstuffs from 55 donors.

(Photo: VNA)

During the 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organisation held on October 13, delegates presented a total of 312 million VND, while the city’s Fatherland Front chapter allocated 7 billion VND to the central localities.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group will provide 5 billion VND to the five provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, and Ha Tinh.

It also earmarked a further 300 million VND to support workers at its affiliate, the Nong Son thermal power plant in Quang Nam province.

Between October 6 and 12, central cities and provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai were struck by prolonged rains and floods triggered by storms and a cold snap.

Six provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam have been inundated since October 12, affecting more than 260,000 households, with many areas two or three meters underwater. Floods have also hit about 154,000 households in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri provinces.

As of 5 pm on October 19, the natural disaster had left 102 people dead and 25 missing, with substantial damage inflicted upon local agriculture, irrigation, and transport infrastructure.

ASEAN offers aid for flood-hit central provinces

Vietnam's central region has been ravaged by floods over the past days. (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) has sent aid to the two Vietnamese provinces of Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri hit by flooding that has caused loss of life and property.

The assistance includes 500 home-repair tool kits and 650 cooking sets for each locality.

The goods have been flown from ASEAN’s warehouse in Malaysia and will be handed over at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name on the morning of October 21.

The National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue is working with its chapters in the two provinces to quickly distribute the aid.

Between October 6 and 12, central cities and provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai were struck by prolonged rains and floods triggered by storms and a cold wave.

Total rainfall has exceeded 1,000 mm and even reached 2,000-2,500 mm in Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, surpassing the record set in 1999.

Six provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam have been inundated since October 12, affecting more than 260,000 households, with many areas two or three meters underwater. Floods have also hit about 154,000 households in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri provinces.

As of 5 pm on October 19, the natural disaster had left 102 people dead and 25 missing, with substantial damaged inflicted upon local agriculture, irrigation, and transport infrastructure./.

Vietnamese community in Cambodia raise funds for flood victims at home

A ceremony was held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on October 20 to raise funds for flood victims in Vietnam’s central region.

The fund-raising ceremony brought together the staff of the embassy, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, businesspeople and donors, with a total of 36,000 USD mobilised.

The embassy and the Vietnam Business Club in Cambodia (VBCC) also raised funds on October 17 to support the Vietnamese-Cambodians living on Tonle Sap water who are forced to relocate to land this month.

Donations amounted to 27,050 USD and two tonnes of rice.

According to Kampong Chhnang provincial authorities, about 500 households with 1,471 people living on boats on Tonle Sap, Kampong Chhnang city, will be subject to relocation. Most of them are the poor without stable jobs while fisheries resources are increasingly limited.

In the immediate future, they will be provided with food and clean water in resettlement areas, and support in changing jobs.

Industrial-agricultural plant growing projects by the Vietnam Rubber Group and the Truong Hai Agriculture JSC (THAGRICO) have generated jobs to the Vietnamese-Cambodians in the Tonle Sap area over the past five months.

Since June, THAGRICO hired over 500 Vietnamese-Cambodian workers and thousands of Cambodians in nearby provinces for its agriculture projects.

On October 15, a delegation of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk led by Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly came to Kampong Speu to visit Vietnamese-Cambodians who are suffering from floods./.

Vietnamese in Czech, Poland raise fund to help flood victims

The Vietnamese people community in the Czech Republic on October 19 held a ceremony to raise fund for flood victims back in Vietnam’s central region.

At the event, Chairman of the community Nguyen Duy Nhien said that overseas Vietnamese (OVs), including those in the Czech Republic, always turn their hearts to the homeland.

Thanks to enthusiastic response from the Vietnamese people, more than 300,000 Kč (12,900 USD) was mobilised within one day, he said, adding the OVs hope the money will contribute to help flood-hit people overcome challenges soon.

The fundraising programme will continue to be held to mobilise more support for the homeland, he stressed.

Meanlhile, the Vietnamese people community in Poland organised a similar event on October 19, calling on individuals and organisations to help central localities quickly recover from flooding.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that as of 6 am on October 19, the floods had forced the four hardest-hit provinces from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien-Hue to evacuate 37,490 households, or 121,280 people, while close to 121,700 homes in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri have been inundated by floodwaters.

The disaster has so far claimed 90 lives and left 34 missing; destroyed 12 highway sections and 17.4 km of local roads; damaged 924 ha of rice and 106,616 ha of other crops; and killed or washed away more than half a million heads of cattle and poultry.

The devastating flooding, which has lasted for more than 10 days, was caused by 30-year record rainfall./.

Ha Tinh to relocate 45,000 residents from flooded areas

Local authorities of central Ha Tinh province plan to evacuate more than 45,000 residents living downstream of Ke Go reservoir as the water level is rising.

Reservoir levels have been almost a metre higher than normal due to prolonged torrential rain.

While facing water flow from the upstream, the Ke Go reservoir has released water at 900 cu.m per second on October 19 morning.

According to the provincial Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, other large reservoirs and dams like Boc Nguyen, Khe Xai, Tau Voi, Thuong Song Tri also discharged water at higher than normal levels.

A number of communes in Cam Xuyen, Huong Khe, Thach Ha districts and Ha Tinh city have been isolated due to floods. Households have been forced to move their belongings to elevated positions.

As of 4am on October 19, more than 20,700 people from more than 7,100 households in Ha Tinh have been evacuated.

Nguyen Van Sau, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thach Ha district, said all communes in the district had flooded areas, causing serious traffic disruption.

Thach Dai, Tan Lam Huong, Thach Vinh communes are the most affected. Local rescue teams have worked around the clock, helping villagers. The district has evacuated more than 6,600 people.

Streets in Ha Tinh city are also flooded with water reaching up to 1m. All daily activities have been disrupted.

Torrential rain is predicted to continue in Ha Tinh province so more people are expected to be relocated./.

PM decides to provide 5,000 tonnes of rice for flood victims in central region

The Prime Minister has decided to entrust the Ministry of Finance to allocate 5,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve for five central provinces which are hardest hit by natural disasters.

Accordingly, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Nam and Ha Tinh each will receive 1,000 tonnes of rice.

The PM asked the People’s Committees of the provinces to promptly receive and distribute the allocated rice to the right people in line with regulations.

Between October 6-12, central cities and provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai suffered from three storms and two tropical depressions, along with a cold spell that have triggered prolonged rains and floods.

The total common rainfall has exceeded 1,000mm, even reaching 2,000-2,500mm in Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, surpassing the record level in 1999.

On October 12 and 18, six provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam were submerged, affecting more than 260,000 households, with many areas 2-3m under water. Currently, inundation is hitting about 154,000 households in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri.

As of 5pm on October 19, the natural disasters left 102 people dead and 25 others missing, and damaged many local agriculture, irrigation and transport infrastructure./.

PM urges greater rescue efforts amidst historic flooding

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged competent forces to make greater efforts in rescue operations while ensuring safety, as the central region has been ravaged by historic floods.

Speaking at a meeting of standing Cabinet members, PM Phuc asked the natural resources and environment sector, particularly the hydrometeorology agency, to better the forecasting work in order to put forth flexible response scenarios.

He called for the involvement of the entire political system, especially youths, women, relevant forces, donors and residents who are not affected by the natural disasters to join hands in these efforts.

The leader also ordered ensuring the safety of dams and reservoirs, saying suitable response plans and necessary equipment should be ready to save people and handle emerging issues.

He agreed with the proposal by ministries and agencies to initially provide each of the affected provinces with 1,000 tonnes of rice.

Notably, Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Ha Tinh provinces that have been hardest hit by the natural disasters each will receive 100 billion VND (4.31 million USD).

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong reported at the meeting that between October 6-12, central cities and provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai suffered from three storms and two tropical depressions, along with a cold spell that have triggered prolonged rains and floods.

The total common rainfall has exceeded 1,000mm, even reaching 2,000-2,500mm in Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces, surpassing the record level in 1999.

On October 12 and 18, six provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam were submerged, affecting more than 260,000 households, with many areas 2-3m under water. Currently, inundation is hitting about 154,000 households in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri.

As of 5pm on October 19, the natural disasters left 102 people dead and 25 others missing, and damaged many local agriculture, irrigation and transport infrastructure, the minister said./.

Sympathies from Lao, Thai leaders

Lao and Thai leaders have sent their sympathies to their Vietnamese counterparts over the losses caused by the recent storms to localities in central Vietnam.

In their sympathies to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Lao Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith expressed their belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Vietnamese Party, State and Government, the fraternal Vietnamese people will overcome the current difficulties and bring their life back to normal soon.

They also affirmed that the Lao Party, State, Government and people always stand by the side of their Vietnamese counterparts in this time of difficulties and always uphold the tradition of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The same day, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith also cabled his sympathies to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha sent his message of condolences to Prime Minister Phuc, and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai did the same with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh.

In their messages, the Thai leaders expressed their trust that the Vietnamese Government and people will soon overcome the challenge./.

US diplomatic mission sends condolences over flood-caused losses

The US diplomatic mission in Vietnam on October 19 sent deep condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the great losses at Economic-Defence Army 337 of Military Region 4 in the central province of Quang Tri.

The condolences were also offered over the deaths of soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives doing rescue work in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, and dozens of others killed by floods and landslides in the central region of Vietnam.

In the message, the mission expressed its readiness to help Vietnam overcome the aftermath of the tragic floods, and its deep sympathies to all those affected by the natural disaster.

Torrential rains caused by successive storms have, since the beginning of this month, affected the life of more than 7 million in the region. More are forecast to continue in the coming days./.

Fundraisers to aid victims of historic floods in central Vietnam

Historic floods have wreaked havoc in Vietnam’s central provinces over the last week or so, prompting the launch of a number of fundraising events on October 19 to help those affected.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) co-hosted a meeting with members of the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP) to call for international assistance to ease the devastation.

The meeting was chaired by MARD Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep and Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries, both of whom co-chair the DRRP.

DRRP members said they are committed to supporting Vietnam in surveying disasters and delivering necessities to people in the central region.

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, the Embassy of the US and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam, and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have so far pledged to provide relief to flood-hit provinces.

According to Jeffries, three expert groups from the DRRP will tour the five cities and provinces of Da Nang, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Nam from October 20 to 23 to survey and assess damage and then develop plans to help those affected.

Meanwhile, the Government Office organised a fundraising event for flood victims that was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Ministers Truong Hoa Binh, Pham Binh Minh, Vu Duc Dam, and Trinh Dinh Dung.

In his remarks, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said the record floods, triggered by heavy rainfall of up to 3,000 mm, in some locations have taken a heavy toll on central provinces, particularly Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri.

The flooding has isolated many communities and affected the lives of more than 135,000 households.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Fatherland Front of northern Bac Giang province, and the Military High Command of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province also launched appeals to raise funds which will be sent to those in need to help them overcome the difficulties and quickly resume production.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that, as of 6 am on October 19, the floods had forced the four hardest-hit provinces, from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien-Hue, to evacuate 37,490 households, or 121,280 people, while close to 121,700 homes in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri have been inundated by floodwaters.

The disaster has so far claimed 90 lives and left 34 missing; destroyed 12 highways and 17.4 km of local roads; damaged 924 ha of rice and 106,616 ha of other crops; and killed or washed away more than half a million heads of cattle and poultry.

The devastating flooding, which has lasted for more than 10 days, was caused by 30-year record rainfall.

On October 18, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to aid Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Nam with 4,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve, with each receiving 1,000 tonnes./.

Japanese gov’t helps Thua Thien – Hue flood victims

Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japanese government is assisting flood victims in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue with 50 water purifiers and 250 plastic mattresses, helping ease difficulties the victims are suffering, the JICA said on October 19.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, the central steering committee on the prevention of natural disasters will receive the assistance and deliver it to Thua Thien – Hue people.

The assistance will arrive at Da Nang airport in the central region in two batches, with the first being handed over on October 19 afternoon.

Torrential rains caused by successive storms have, since the beginning of this month, affected the life of more than 7 million in the region. More are forecast to continue in the coming days./. VNA/VNN