Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Flash floods and landslides also destroyed or damaged 334 houses throughout the northern region. Dien Bien province was the hardest hit locality with 142 houses damaged, followed by Ha Giang province (97), Son La province (48), Thai Nguyen province (33), Lao Cai province (30), and Cao Bang province (5).

More than 556 hectares of rice and crops were left inundated with floodwater or completely destroyed, while 100 cattle and poultry were killed as a result.

Many roads which link various communities were eroded and left inaccessible due to the rising floodwater. The Lai Chau hydropower reservoir was forced to discharge water in an effort to reduce the water level.

Speaking at an August 19 meeting, Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Tran Quang Hoai warned natural disasters are likely to occur over the coming days.

Hoai therefore proposed local authorities stay updated on the developments of the floods, evacuate residents to safer areas when necessary, and outline scenarios to prepare for the possible risks of landsides and flash floods in the low-lying region again.

The official also proposed that provincial administrations mobilise staff to search affected areas to assist local people and address the consequences of the flooding to ensure stability in local people's lives. VOV