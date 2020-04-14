Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

The University of Education, a member school of Thai Nguyen university, has 265 foreign students. Most of them are from Laos, China, Mongolia, Mozambique and Nigeria. Sixty two students now live in the school’s dormitory.

About 21,000 foreign students study in Vietnam





The school has released notices in Vietnamese and English to give instructions on how to prevent and combat Covid-19. It has also made hand washing liquid and bought face masks to distribute to students.



The students in dormitory have their body temperature taken every day and they get support buying necessities. In order to satisfy the students’ demand for online study, the school makes sure that there is high-quality wifi transmission line to rooms and libraries.



From April 1-15, during the social distancing campaign, foreign students are requested to restrict going out and strictly follow regulations on preventing and combating coronavirus. As Laos New Year is coming, the school has launched a competition on writing and making film about the celebrations of New Year in Laos and the world.



The Hanoi University of Education has 200 foreign students from South Korea, China and Laos. Twenty six students stay in dormitory.



The school regularly gives instructions on what students need to do to protect themselves in the epidemic and gives support in their lives. The dormitory management board updates information about the epidemic situation on Facebook fanpages and through all possible channels.

While many students decided to return to their home countries, Shiori Kinoshita, a Japanese student at the Hanoi Foreign Trade University, decided to stay in Vietnam.



“Here I can feel the warmth and the peace of Vietnam,” Shiori said.



Shiori is a student of Kanda University, now studying in Vietnam under a student exchange program between the university and the Hanoi Foreign Trade University.



In a letter expressing her willingness to stay in Vietnam, Shiori wrote she ‘loves Vietnam very much’.



She wrote that though the situation is dangerous, she decided to stay in Vietnam because she wants to study Vietnamese at the Hanoi Foreign Trade University.



The student said she has better understood the friendliness of Vietnamese people by studying here. Her letter was written in Vietnamese.



Like other schools, Cuu Long University has had conducted online learning since March 30. Silimoungkhoun Souknilanh, deputy head of the overseas student representative board, affirmed that all foreign students feel secure about their lives and study on the campus of the school.

