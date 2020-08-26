Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days.

Joining the solidarity and compassion of local people and organisations are foreign friends keen to do their bit.

Anxious about the recurrence of Covid-19 in Vietnam, with hundreds of new cases linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, Wayne Worrell, a British expat, called on friends to make a poster of more 40 photos with the message that people should wear face masks to protect community health.

To help raise awareness about proactively tackling the pandemic, Wayne and his friends also plan to join local people in a campaign to distribute face masks and protect community health.

Wayne and his friends from a charitable organisation in Hanoi have already given out more than 3,000 face masks./.VNA

