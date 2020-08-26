Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 10:32:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19

31/08/2020    10:27 GMT+7

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Joining the solidarity and compassion of local people and organisations are foreign friends keen to do their bit.

Anxious about the recurrence of Covid-19 in Vietnam, with hundreds of new cases linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, Wayne Worrell, a British expat, called on friends to make a poster of more 40 photos with the message that people should wear face masks to protect community health.

To help raise awareness about proactively tackling the pandemic, Wayne and his friends also plan to join local people in a campaign to distribute face masks and protect community health.

 

Wayne and his friends from a charitable organisation in Hanoi have already given out more than 3,000 face masks./.VNA

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

 
 

Other News

.
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tong Huu Chau, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and his products have been exported to the US and EU.

Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The HCMC People’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old Colombian man, Martinez Lopez Samir, to 12 years in prison on August 26 for stealing more than US$47,000 from the Caravelle Hotel Saigon.

Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Despite horrific wartime injuries, one man in Phu My Commune, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Mo Cay Bac District, has become a shining example of helping others.

Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy District, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Dao Quang Vinh, former Director-General of the Institute of Labour, Science and Social Affairs talks on whether Vietnam should launch a second package to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

An unexploded bomb weighing up to 450 kilos has been found in the central province of Quang Binh.

Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Alongside those caring for COVID-19 patients, there are countless people working behind the scenes that are equally important to Vietnam's battle against the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 