27/04/2020 07:43:23 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing

 
 
27/04/2020    07:37 GMT+7

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Daily activities are slowly returning to normal for most citizens after seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19 but they still must abide by the Prime Minister's Directive No.15 / CT-TTg  on the prevention and control of COVID-19.

According to a request made by the city's People’s Committee, although the social distancing regulations has been eased in Hà Nội since Wednesday, restaurants must separate tables at a safe distance. Commercial centres and supermarkets must also ensure proper distancing while taking people's temperatures and providing hand sanitiser for customers. Streetside tea shops that pose a high risk of the virus spreading remain banned from serving customers.

All drivers must keep a safe distance and police have been tasked with reminding drivers of the restrictions when they stop at red lights. — VNS

Traffic in Hà Nộiincreasedon April 23, the first day aftersocial restrictions wereeased.

A coffee shop on Triệu Việt Vương Street has reopened after shutting for days due to social distancing restrictions. 

 

Some bus routes in Hà Nội have resumed operations after being closeddue to COVID-19.

Restaurants in Hà Nội have started to reopen but still have to abide by disease prevention regulations.

Construction workers are pictured on their way to aconstruction site onApril 23. 

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.



 
 

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 26
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Easing of social distancing wins public support

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

No evidence people who develop antibodies after recovering are protected against a second infection.

E-learning to become part of higher education
E-learning to become part of higher education
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Four people who refused to work for local agencies after finishing overseas training courses funded by Quang Ngai province have been forced to pay 200 percent of the training fee.

HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities are preparing to receive around 10,000 Vietnamese from Covid-19-affected countries.

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

Latest news

