Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Daily activities are slowly returning to normal for most citizens after seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19 but they still must abide by the Prime Minister's Directive No.15 / CT-TTg on the prevention and control of COVID-19.

According to a request made by the city's People’s Committee, although the social distancing regulations has been eased in Hà Nội since Wednesday, restaurants must separate tables at a safe distance. Commercial centres and supermarkets must also ensure proper distancing while taking people's temperatures and providing hand sanitiser for customers. Streetside tea shops that pose a high risk of the virus spreading remain banned from serving customers.

All drivers must keep a safe distance and police have been tasked with reminding drivers of the restrictions when they stop at red lights. — VNS

Traffic in Hà Nộiincreasedon April 23, the first day aftersocial restrictions wereeased.

A coffee shop on Triệu Việt Vương Street has reopened after shutting for days due to social distancing restrictions.

Some bus routes in Hà Nội have resumed operations after being closeddue to COVID-19.

Restaurants in Hà Nội have started to reopen but still have to abide by disease prevention regulations. Construction workers are pictured on their way to aconstruction site onApril 23.

