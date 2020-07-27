Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Satellite image of Moc Chau District, where the earthquake occurred. — Photo Google Earth

The earthquake occurred in Moc Chau District, Son La Province with its epicentre at a depth of 14 kilometres.

According to an update, the second tremor measuring 3.0 hit Moc Chau District at 12.40pm.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, director of the Institute of Geophysics, said: “After the earthquake, there will be few aftershocks. Citizens will feel different shaking levels depending on grounds in different areas."

Hanoi citizens panicked when the aftershocks reached the capital.

“This is my first time experiencing a tremor. I thought I had a medical problem,” Nguyen Chung, an office worker in Hanoi, said. — VNS

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.