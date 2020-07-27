Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province

27/07/2020    15:47 GMT+7

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Satellite image of Moc Chau District, where the earthquake occurred. — Photo Google Earth

The earthquake occurred in Moc Chau District, Son La Province with its epicentre at a depth of 14 kilometres.

According to an update, the second tremor measuring 3.0 hit Moc Chau District at 12.40pm.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, director of the Institute of Geophysics, said: “After the earthquake, there will be few aftershocks. Citizens will feel different shaking levels depending on grounds in different areas."

 

Hanoi citizens panicked when the aftershocks reached the capital.

“This is my first time experiencing a tremor. I thought I had a medical problem,” Nguyen Chung, an office worker in Hanoi, said. — VNS

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.  

11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year

Eleven minor earthquakes have occurred in Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

 
 

Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Wise investment in health care is one of the factors leading to Vietnam’s spectacularly effective COVID-19 response, said an article published on the Japan Times on July 26.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

