Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/05/2020 13:16:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges

 
 
31/05/2020    12:03 GMT+7

A high school student in Hanoi has just won scholarships worth USD1.6 million to nine universities in the US.

Nguyen Hai Ly

 


Nguyen Hai Ly, 18, from the Amsterdam High School has received invitations from the nine schools including Dartmouth (Ivy League) which will offer her tuition fees valued at USD300,000; Amherst (#2 LAC) with a scholarship of USD321,500; Colby (#11 LAC) with USD248,000; Drexel with USD168,000, etc.

The student said that she sent applications to many colleges to increase her chances to study abroad.

"The competition is becoming tougher so we all need to try harder," she said.

Ly shared that she had thought of seeking opportunities to study abroad since secondary school. As her parents cannot afford the cost, she has tried a lot to look for scholarships.

She loves maths but then realised that chemistry can be applied in many of her favourite fields, she decided to focus on the subject at high school. She won first prize at the Hanoi Chemistry Competition for 9th graders and then a consolation prize at the national chemistry competition for high school students.

Besides preparing for the scholarship applications, Ly still did well at school and participated at various international events and competitions for students. She won a gold prize at the Asian Student Leadership Conference and a bronze prize at a competition by the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations.

"Each competition brought a good chance for me to explore my desire and potentials," she said.

Ly also participated in doing research at the Vietnam Military Medical University's Pharmaceutical Biology Research Centre where she received supports and encouragement to apply for the Biomedical Engineering Department at some US universities.

The student is vice chairman of her school's Society of Open Science Club which organises various events including Science Tornado, Science Fair, and different seminars every year. She has also joined the Muse Exhibition which focuses on promoting gender equality.

In an essay sent to Dartmouth College, Ly wrote about herself, seeing her as a virus, tiny but can have great effect on human history.

“I have been impressed when watching videos showing how viruses evolve and resist our immune system," Ly said. "At the time I prepared for my essay, the coronavirus outbreak had only begun to spread. It turned out to be an interesting coincidence."

The student has decided to choose to follow Biomedical Engineering at Dartmouth College which offered her USD300,000 for four years of study. Dtinews

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions
ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Thailand on May 29 decided to shorten the night curfew by an hour, starting June 1, when the country enters the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing.

Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment
Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Abandoned and derelict boats pose significant risks to waterway safety and have environmental impacts on local communities in Quang Ngai Province.

HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Health has issued guidelines for medical surveillance of foreign experts coming from abroad as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 30
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, total hits 328

George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Crowds rally at the White House among other places over the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of northwestern Son La province on May 29 announced punishment for 12 defendants involved in score manipulations in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Another heat wave is sweeping across the northern and central regions of Vietnam, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and UV levels hazardous to human health.

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Not only expatriates in Vietnam but also foreign students in all over the world have a need to learn Vietnamese. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 29
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

More COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asia

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

A fisherman in the central province of Quang Ngai has been fined more than VND927.5 million (USD40,304) for fishing in Malaysian waters.

Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion.

People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam asked for continued investigation into a case involving former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Thanh Tai, 

Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 