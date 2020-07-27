Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15

27/07/2020    15:22 GMT+7

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

A total of 97.7 percent of school-aged children are able to go to school, the report said.

The capital city’s education system is developing continuously and has led the country in terms of education scale and quality and the network of schools.

 

The city has more than 70 percent of public schools meeting national standards.

As of July 2020, Hanoi has 30 districts and townships with a population of over 8 million./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnamese PM orders drastic measures to fight COVID-19 in Da Nang and other localities
Vietnamese PM orders drastic measures to fight COVID-19 in Da Nang and other localities
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has underlined the importance of implementing a range of measures to prevent the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading in Da Nang and other localities nationwide.

Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Wise investment in health care is one of the factors leading to Vietnam’s spectacularly effective COVID-19 response, said an article published on the Japan Times on July 26.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

More News
. Latest news

