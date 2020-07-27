Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

A total of 97.7 percent of school-aged children are able to go to school, the report said.

The capital city’s education system is developing continuously and has led the country in terms of education scale and quality and the network of schools.

The city has more than 70 percent of public schools meeting national standards.

As of July 2020, Hanoi has 30 districts and townships with a population of over 8 million./.VNA