Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/05/2020 16:04:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students

 
 
30/05/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

Most higher education establishments run many different training modes, including high-quality training programs.

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students


In the past, in-service training was the major source of income of universities. But now, it is high-quality programs, advanced training programs and programs taught in English which are the ‘rice pots’ of the schools.

Universities began running high-quality programs in 2014 which were introduced as aiming to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese students in the regional labor market.

State-owned universities were happy that MOET allowed enrollment of students for high-quality training programs. This is because they cannot set high tuition levels for full-time mass training programs (the tuitions set by schools must not be higher than the ceiling set by the State). Meanwhile, they can do this with high-quality training programs.

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

That is why all schools run high-quality training programs and other programs to ‘satisfy diverse demands in society’.

 


H.A.N, a third-year student at the Foreign Trade University, said the tuition of the high-quality training program at the school is twice as much as the tuition for mass training. N has to pay VND890,000 per credit.

N admitted that the classes belonging to the high-quality program have better conditions than mass training program. There are 60 students in each class instead of 120-180 students. Lessons are taught in English, except for some learning subjects. Around 20-30 perccent of lecturers are foreign.

According to N, the content of the high-quality training program is not much different from the program for mass training. The biggest difference is the language used in teaching. As high-quality program’s students learn in English, they seem to have advantages when seeking jobs.

The ‘higher quality’, according to N, means better learning conditions, air conditioners in classes and more thoroughly selected lecturers.

At the HCM City Industry University, students of high-quality training programs were also taught in English in previous years. However, the students of the recent training courses study in Vietnamese.

The school explained that some students find it difficult to study in English because of their limited English skills. Therefore, the school decided that lecturers speak in Vietnamese and show major points of the lectures on overhead projector in English.

Besides, the school also decided to provide 10 more credits in English to improve English skills.

The quality of high-quality training programs remains questionable. No school in the country could be found setting higher requirements on input students for high-training programs. At some schools, the students following high-quality programs have lower exam scores than the students of mass training programs. 

Mai Lan

E-learning to become part of higher education

E-learning to become part of higher education

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

Big money poured into higher education sector

Big money poured into higher education sector

Nguyen Hoang Group has become well known as the biggest private investor in the education sector.

 
 

Other News

.
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Not only expatriates in Vietnam but also foreign students in all over the world have a need to learn Vietnamese. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 29
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

More COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asia

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

A fisherman in the central province of Quang Ngai has been fined more than VND927.5 million (USD40,304) for fishing in Malaysian waters.

Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion.

People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam asked for continued investigation into a case involving former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Thanh Tai, 

Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

The US city sees a third night of unrest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

HCM City to build more public parks
HCM City to build more public parks
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Myka Stauffer says her son's behaviour became too difficult but critics accuse her of exploitation.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 