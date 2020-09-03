Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman

05/09/2020    11:00 GMT+7

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

The student at Hon Gai High School received a 9.6 for mathematics, 10 for physics and 9.8 for English.

Nham Minh Duc and his mother


Asked how he felt when receiving the result, Duc said he had been very nervous looking up exam scores, but he was certain of his ability.

When he got the results, he embraced his parents and jumped for joy.

Duc was most confident about physics because it is his favorite subject. He entered the exam room in a comfortable mood. This, plus a bit of luck, made it easier for him to obtain the maximum score of 10.

The student told reporters that he had experienced his most memorable academic year as he had to stay off school for many weeks because of the pandemic. At home, he maintained the usual learning schedule and prepared for the high school finals.


Duc and some of his close friends worked at an education center as teaching assistants, helping teach students in lower grades.

“This is an effective learning method which helps cultivate knowledge. At the same time, you can help other students,” he said.

Duc was very busy in the last year to review for the final exam, but he did not spend all of his time studying. He likes playing sports, especially football as a goalkeeper.

Nguyen Linh, headmaster of Hon Gai High School, said: "This is not only the joy and pride of Duc and students, but also a hallmark for Quang Ninh’s education."

The teacher said Duc’s learning aptitude is very good. “Duc always placed first at the mock exams organized by the school. His high exam result is not a surprise to me,” he said, adding that Duc deserves it.

Linh went on to say that he is proud of his students. Duc got the maximum score of 10 for physics, while other students got 10 for English, French and Citizen Education.

With the high exam result, the door to universities is widely open for him. However, Duc wants to continue his family tradition and study at the People’s Police Academy.

Do Thi Le, his mother, could not hide her joy when hearing about the exam result gained by her son.

Tears rolled down the mother's face as she saw her son's efforts had been rewarded.

“This is the most significant gift from my son,” Le said. 

Thuy Nga

Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals

With a 29.75 score, Nguyen Trung Hai from Hai Phong, has gained the highest score among A-group students at the high school finals.

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

 
 

