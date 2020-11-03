Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 11:34:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hoi An tackling aftermath of Storm Molave

03/11/2020    11:31 GMT+7

Though Storm Molave did not damage Hoi An ancient town’s architecture, local people still suffered a great deal when the rains arrived, having not long ago recovered from a second wave of COVID-19.

Storm Molave has left the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province with garbage-filled streets, fallen trees, and mud on the banks of the Hoai River. The devastation has frustrated local environmental workers, as they must spend days and nights cleaning it up.

No tourists have arrived in the ancient town as yet, but Molave has well and truly passed. Tourists, just like local people, are concerned about more storms striking Vietnam in the days to come.

 

Thousands of ancient houses in Hoi An remained safe through the recent storms thanks to local government efforts to reinforce their structure. But local people are struggling, as they have been through a tough time this year, experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 just few months ago, and now tropical storms.

Hoi An authorities have directed localities, agencies, and schools to do what is necessary to overcome the aftermath of Storm Molave./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour
Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Goni, the 10th storm to reach the East Sea this year, is forecast to make landfall in the central region, which was hit by a number of devastating storms and floods in October.

Farmer invents his way to success
Farmer invents his way to success
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nguyen Kim Hung, of Cau Dao Village, the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Gia Binh District, was honoured as one of the most outstanding farmers of the country this year.

Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

 Vietnam enters 61st day without community transmissions of COVID-19

Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The 2019-2020 academic year was challenging, but education activities were not disrupted amid COVID-19, and in fact, digital transformation activities have continued strongly in the education sector.

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Storm Goni, the tenth storm of the year, entered the East Sea on Monday morning and is forecasted to cause torrential rains for the central region of Vietnam.

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A co-operation agreement was signed on Thursday between the police departments of HCM City and six southern provinces to increase efficiency in crime prevention and control in adjacent areas.

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are drafting design and construction plans for urban areas along the first metro route, which is slated to become operational at the end of 2021.

Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 