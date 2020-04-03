Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 14:58:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?

 
 
04/04/2020    14:55 GMT+7

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

David Orange, an English teacher from the US, said some young teachers who lost teaching jobs as schools closed, became waiters on the first days of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, they later lost the jobs when the bars and shops on streets for foreign backpackers and others also closed.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?



Many of them decided to leave Vietnam for India and Nepal, where they hope they can avoid the epidemic and find jobs.

Work at farms is one of the job opportunities that foreign native speaker teachers are looking for. Through WWOOF, a non-profit organization that connects organic farms of 99 countries, they have found farms in Vietnam – Tue Vien, Dream Farm and Organic Farm.

Volunteers work 4-8 hours a day and 5-6 days a week. In exchange, they receive accommodations and food. However, as the number of volunteers registering to work has increased sharply, not all people can take advantage of the opportunities.

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

Another solution is couchsurfing. In Vietnam, there is a couchsurfing community which has attracted thousands of members.

 

Many families in Hanoi with good living conditions have registered to become the hosts. However, since the Hanoi authorities decided to isolate the Truc Bach area, where coronavirus patient No 17 was found, most couchsurfing houses have closed.


“I am afraid of getting infected with coronavirus from foreign backpackers. They don’t wear face masks,” said Nguyen Thi Nga, the owner of a couchsurfing address in Ba Dinh district.

Many foreign teachers are still earning their living with teaching online.

Antoine, a French teacher, opened an online class, but he shut it down after three teaching hours.

“I cannot hear my students because of the internet buffering, so I cannot correct pronunciation mistakes,” he explained.

“I heard that some students in South Korea wanted their money back because the online teaching was ineffective. I don’t want this to happen to me,” he said.

Many other teachers still maintain online classes and accept just $12-15 per hour, equal to half of the rates they received before the epidemic.

Robert J. Fletcher said he is teaching students online with Zoom and collecting very ‘reasonable’ tuition. He has had a good impression about the government efforts to control the epidemic.

Kim Chi

Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis

Foreign teachers at language schools lose jobs amid COVID-19 crisis

Because of the epidemic, many international examinations have been postponed, and all foreign language centers have closed.

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vast and far-flung, Indonesia faces a unique struggle against the virus - many fear it is on the losing side.

Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Some places are yet to record a case - but what will they do if and when it arrives?

Thailand temporarily blocks entry
Thailand temporarily blocks entry
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern.

Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Outrage over a Muslim congregation that led to new Covid-19 cluster turns hateful.

Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.

11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Eleven minor earthquakes have occurred in Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

About 70 percent of Thais understand and are engaging in the "social distancing" campaign, which is a major strategy to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the latest survey conducted by Thailand’s Department of Mental Health showed.

Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Most of the streets he passes are empty as citizens practise social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but for a delivery driver like Nguyen Van Thang, being outside is a must.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 