24/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap

24/07/2020

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Staff at the Dong Thap University prepare for the conference.

According to vice-rector of the Dong Thap University, Luong Thanh Tan, The International Conference on Mathematics and Mathematics Education, which is proposed by the Maths Faculty, will see the participation of over 100 scientists and maths experts from over 30 universities in four countries including Thai Lan, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Dr Nguyen Van Dung, head of the Maths Faculty at Dong Thap University said that the speakers at the conference will all talk in English and those from foreign countries will participate online.

 

"This will be a useful forum for universities to exchange scientific research results, share experiences and learn from one another," Dung said.

"The event is also a good chance to promote the use of English in teaching maths at universities in the region."

Laodong/Dtinews

 
 

.
Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
1 giờ trước 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
0 giờ trước 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
2 giờ trước 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
2 giờ trước 

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
5 giờ trước 

Experts voiced concerns over the alarming prevalence of e-cigarette and heat cigarette smoking among young people in Vietnam during a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
5 giờ trước 

Facebook in collaboration with some Vietnamese oganizations officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
8 giờ trước 

Her students may have been on their summer holidays for nearly two weeks, but Le Thi Anh Dao, an English teacher from Vinh Thuan Township Secondary School, Vinh Thuan District, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, is still busy.

More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
9 giờ trước 

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, talks about plans to bring more Vietnamese abroad home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
6 giờ trước 

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

A different Hanoi in bird’s-eye view
21 giờ trước 

Those who have lived long enough in Hanoi are probably familiar with every corner of the capital city. However, there may exist a surprisingly different Hanoi when viewed from above.

Internal migrants await resettlement land
21 giờ trước 

After moving there to escape poverty in their hometowns over the years, almost 200 people in Cư Bung Valley, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, still live without electricity, clean water, schools and medical care.

Inspectors found violations relating to over VND31tril and 3,400ha of land in first half of year
23/07/2020 

In the first half of this year, inspectors in Vietnam found land violations valued at VND31.149 trillion (US$1.35 billion) and covering 3,432ha after conducting 77,000 inspections, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam announced yesterday.

Quang Ninh faces record water shortage
23/07/2020 

Quang Ninh Province has reported record water shortages in major lakes and reservoirs in Co To Island and Yen Lap, the largest reservoir in Quang Ninh.

Hanoi people rush to buy gold amid record high prices
23/07/2020 

Many people have been flocking to buy gold after the prices have reached the record high for more than eight years.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 23
23/07/2020 

 Vietnam accelerates research, production of vaccine against COVID-19

Digital transformation key to media survival
23/07/2020 

While news agencies are facing decreasing revenues from readership, advertisement and the State budget, digital transformation is required to help media survive, develop and catch up with the developments of the region and the world, 

Three people drown in Nghe An Province
23/07/2020 

Three members of the same family drowned in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday after going swimming in the Lam River.

Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
23/07/2020 

Snake breeders in a village in the northern province of Phu Tho have recorded heavy losses because of the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment
23/07/2020 

Nguyen Xuan An Viet, Deputy Director for the Political Education and Pupil and Student Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on the need to have  a healthy internet environment for Vietnamese youngsters.

Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
23/07/2020 

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, 

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

