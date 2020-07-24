International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Staff at the Dong Thap University prepare for the conference.

According to vice-rector of the Dong Thap University, Luong Thanh Tan, The International Conference on Mathematics and Mathematics Education, which is proposed by the Maths Faculty, will see the participation of over 100 scientists and maths experts from over 30 universities in four countries including Thai Lan, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Dr Nguyen Van Dung, head of the Maths Faculty at Dong Thap University said that the speakers at the conference will all talk in English and those from foreign countries will participate online.

"This will be a useful forum for universities to exchange scientific research results, share experiences and learn from one another," Dung said.

"The event is also a good chance to promote the use of English in teaching maths at universities in the region."

Laodong/Dtinews