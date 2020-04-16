Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 15:11:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Investors sell nursery schools after big losses

 
 
17/04/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.

It has is a 4-storey building with total usable area of 2,000 square meters and a 400 square meter school yard. The school is located in a populous residential area with high intellectual standards, high income, many children, good transport conditions, and high security level.

Investors sell nursery schools after big losses



However, the school has only 30 students, and the students are staying off school because of the epidemic. While the revenue is zero, the school still has to pay more than VND100 million a month in rent.

The owner of another preschool with 70 students in Dong Da district also has to sell the school after failing to maintain its operation. He cannot arrange enough money to pay the rent of VND33 million for the 4-story building (total usable area of 450 square meters) and cover other expenses.

Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.

Pham Mai Chi, headmaster of a preschool in Tay Ho district, said her school can exist because she doesn’t have to pay rent. However, the school has had no revenue for the last two months.

 


The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) reported that there are 15,700 private preschools and household-run classes. These are small scale facilities with fewer than 70 students.

The owners of the schools are small investors with limited financial capability. They are vulnerable to any upheaval in society.

According to MOET’s Deputy Minister Pham Ngoc Thuong, Covid-19 has had a strong impact on the education sector and especially private schools.

The schools have to pay at least a total amount of VND400 billion a month to 103,863 managerial officers and teachers, if referring to the regional minimum wage. The rent for 3,702 privately owned education establishments, from preschool to university, is total VND450-500 billion.

They also have to pay for detoxification, disinfection and epidemic prevention activities and other expenses

Nguyen Ba Minh, director of the Preschool Education Department, warned that if private schools don’t have the capability to retain their staff, Vietnam will lack teachers for the post-epidemic period and face a human resources crisis.

He said MOET has asked the government to apply measures to help private preschools stabilize their staff. One of the proposed solutions is the zero percent credit package to be disbursed for private education establishments.

The government has approved the aid package for subjects affected by the epidemic. Private school teachers are also beneficiaries. 

Mai Chi

High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam

High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam

A Vietnamese high school student has launched a fan page on Facebook to update information about the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam for foreigners living in the country.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure

Popular educational apps for children during school closure

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Border Guard Command and the provincial Department of Home Affairs transferred a sailor found adrift at sea to the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Mass testing has revealed the extent of the spread amongst Singapore's migrant worker community.

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.

Eating out or at home, separate dipping sauce bowl is the best option
Eating out or at home, separate dipping sauce bowl is the best option
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

When asked to choose between eating out and at home, many people will choose the latter since they are assured of safe and nutritious food.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality
VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, many universities are preparing backup plans in case the results of the high school exams are not available for enrollment procedures.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation
Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong has announced it would discipline leaders and forest owners who failed to prevent deforestation in their localities over the past three weeks.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Coronavirus: French care home fights to keep Covid-19 at bay
Coronavirus: French care home fights to keep Covid-19 at bay
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

How a home in Burgundy seeks to protect more than 100 vulnerable residents and staff from Covid-19.

American man faces deportation for false COVID-19 claim
American man faces deportation for false COVID-19 claim
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

An American man is facing deportation after he falsely claimed to have contracted COVID-19, the Police Department of northern Hai Phong City has announced.

HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City's proactive efforts on isolating people with COVID-19, tracking down their second- and third-hand contacts and providing treatment for those who are infected has resulted in a lower incidence of cases,

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked agencies of Thai Binh Province to look into allegations that Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ' and his accomplices injured a man.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Three COVID-19 patients discharged, taking total recoveries up to 174

Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve
Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Golden State has only had a fraction of the coronavirus deaths experts expected - why?

Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Japanese city, which initially saw a drop in cases, is now facing a bigger wave of virus cases.

Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 400 key staff members of South Korean firms in Vietnam who are expected to enter the country by late this month will be quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties

HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City will extend its suspension of road passenger transport until April 22, announced the municipal Department of Transport on April 15.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 