Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

Over a month after their separation surgery, the health status of Truc Nhi was better than that of Dieu Nhi, with doctors therefore deciding to remove the cast from her legs.

Following the removal of Truc Nhi’s leg cast, Dieu Nhi’s casts were also removed 10 days later.

The decision made by doctors to remove the casts from the twins will enable the infants to take their very first steps in life.

At present Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi are enjoying stable health condition. The pair are able to drink milk and eat porridge independently and both have a good digestive system health.

The twins enjoy playing peekaboo with nurses and doctors.

Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi are allowed to share the same bed while participating in activities together.

The baby girl sits still as she poses for a photo.

She laughs as a nurse carries her around the hospital.

VOV

Conjoined twins recover well after separation The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.