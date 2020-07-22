Many returning students want to study at domestic schools

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

In March, a number of universities in Vietnam began receiving applications from students returning to Vietnam and students who needto change their study abroad plans because of Covid-19.





According to the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), there are 190,000 overseas Vietnamese students.



Because of Covid-19, many of them have decided to retain their academic results and return to Vietnam to avoid the pandemic.



As it is still unclear when they can continue to study abroad, and online study is not that effective, many students have applied for universities in Vietnam to ensure uninterrupted study and research.

The Ministry of Education and Training confirmed that many students have returned to Vietnam and wish to continue the study at universities in Vietnam. The ministry on July 15 asked universities to carry out procedures to receive the students.

Universities which have joint training programs with foreign partners include Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Hanoi Foreign Trade University, and University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH).

A representative of USTH said since March, the school has received more than 20 applications from students. They are students seeking training programs in accordance with international standards, or students who cannot implement study abroad plans because of the pandemic.



Tran Dinh Quang, a first-year student in biochemistry at University of Miami, said on Vnews that he has applied for USTH. He believes this is a good choice in case he cannot return to the US, because USTH has a good curriculum and well-equipped laboratories.



USTH is one of four international universities in Vietnam. It provides a training program in accordance with the Bologna Process applied in Europe.



USTH's bachelor's degree programs are accredited by HCERS, a prestigious education quality accreditation organization.



The Ministry of Education and Training confirmed that many students have returned to Vietnam and wish to continue the study at universities in Vietnam. The ministry on July 15 asked universities to carry out procedures to receive the students.



HUST on July 16 announced it was ready to receive students who want to transfer credits from overseas schools to continue studying at HUST, or want to register to follow some courses at HUST.



However, the university only accepts students transfering from overseas training establishments that have positions equal or higher than HUST in international rankings of universities.



HUST has nearly 30 training programs in cooperation with international schools in Japan, Germany, France, the UK, US, Belgium, Finland, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, with majors in technology, engineering and business administration.

Mai Lan

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.