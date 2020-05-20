Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals

 
 
21/05/2020    10:38 GMT+7

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

Can Tho Stroke International Service (SIS) Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuyet

Many public hospitals there have begun using the latest diagnosis and treatment techniques.

The Can Tho Central General Hospital has, for instance, set up several specialised departments such as the traumatology and orthopaedics centre and cardiac centre so that people in the delta do not need to go all the way to HCM City for treatment.

Many sophisticated treatments are offered at the hospital and the two centres.

The Can Tho Children’s Hospital is increasingly using new advanced techniques taught to them by doctors from HCM City hospitals like continuous dialysis.

The delta’s rapid socio-economic development and large demand for healthcare have also attracted many investors who have built private hospitals.

The Can Tho Stroke International Service Hospital opened last February with 100 beds to provide treatment for stroke and cardiac intervention.

Dr Tran Chi Cuong, its director, said the VND500 billion (US$21.5 million) facility had modern equipment to treat strokes and heart ailments.

Dr Nguyen Huy Quang, head of the Ministry of Health’s legal affairs department, said the hospital offered people in the delta region high-quality healthcare, and they would no longer have to go to hospitals in HCM City more than 200 kilometres from Can Tho and thus lose the ‘golden hour’ as the first hour is called in treating strokes.

Can Tho has five other private hospitals: Hoan My Cuu Long Hospital, Phuong Chau International Hospital, Hoa Hao Medic Can Tho Hospital, Tam Minh Duc General Hospital, and Sai Gon-Can Tho Eye Hospital.

Three others, Vinmec International Hospital, Nam Can Thơ General Hospital and Trung Son Gastroenterology and Hepatology Hospital are under construction.

 

Technical World Group is building the Long An Obstetrics and Children Hospital in Long An Province. It will receive technical assistance from Tu Du Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1, and the City Children’s Hospital in HCM City.

In Soc Trang Province, the first private hospital, Hoang Tuan Medical Centre, opened in 2009 and in 2016 was expanded into the Hoang Tuan General Hospital.

Soc Trang also has other private hospitals, including one for treating eye diseases.

Vinh Long Province got two private medical facilities in 2018, the Trieu An Loan Tram General Hospital and the Xuyen A-Vinh Long General Hospital. 

According to the An Giang Department of Planning and Investment, the province has five private hospitals, Long Xuyen, Chau Doc and Tan Chau.

The province is urging private hospitals to expand and upgrade.

Can Tho offers incentives for investors to build hospitals, including an 80 per cent cut in land rentals in the districts of Cai Rang, Binh Thuy, O Mon, Thot Not, and others.

Family Medical Practice is developing health stations in the delta. VNS

The HCM City Department of Health has asked hospitals to not charge patients' families for basic services.

Workers from the social work division of the District 2 Hospital in HCM City meet every outpatient and inpatient to find out what problems they face and provide quick assistance.

 
 

