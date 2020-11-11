Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/11/2020 13:25:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025

12/11/2020    11:08 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta will have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.

Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025
Lo Te-Rach Soi expressway is open to traffic on October 15, 2020.

He made that statement in reply to a National Assembly deputy’s inquiry on measures to create breakthrough in infrastructure development in the region.

Earlier on November 9, in a Q&A session of the National Assembly on financial resources for the Mekong Delta Region, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had agreed to add about US$ 2 billion for the Mekong Delta Region to perfect rural road system in favor of economic growth.

So far, in the Mekong Delta Region, the rural road system has yet met transport demands and served for agro-forestry-fishery development potentials. There are no continuous connection with national roads and provincial roads especially in remote and far-reaching areas, requiring additional investment.

The Mekong Delta is home to around 20 million people, or a fifth of the country's population and known as Viet Nam's rice basket and aquaculture hub that supplies 90% of its annual grain exports. It is also the source of most of the nation's seafood exports.

However, the region still lags behind in terms of hard infrastructure as the region has only Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong Expressway.

To meet growing travel demand and economic development in the region known as the country’s rice basket, fruit and aquaculture hub, seven new expressways will be built in the years to come.

 

These seven expressways include 51km-Trung Luong-My Thuan, 23 km-My Thuan-Can Tho, 130 km-Can Tho-Ca Mau, 51-km Lo Te-Rach Soi, 26km My An-Cao Lanh, 155km-Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang and 225km-Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu.

Work on Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway has been 65% complete and it is expected to open to traffic late this year, allowing cars with under 16 seats and trucks under 2.5 tons to run during the 2021 Lunar New Year.

Lo Te- Rach Soi expressway was open to traffic on October 15, 2020 to help reducing the travel time between Vam Cong Bridge in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho and Rach Gia Town in Kien Giang Province from 2 hours to 50 minutes. VGP

Thuy Dung

Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams

Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta

Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

 
 

Other News

.
Chinese technology firm found inserting illegal nine-dash line on app
Chinese technology firm found inserting illegal nine-dash line on app
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese netizens have reported the violation to Google and Apple.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 11 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 11 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Etau claims two lives in central region

Hanoi's suburban districts need better planning
Hanoi's suburban districts need better planning
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The urbanisation process in the outskirts of Hanoi is posing challenges in construction planning, including a lack of technical and social infrastructure, traffic congestion, floods and suspended projects.

Storm Vamco heading to East Sea
Storm Vamco heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Storm Vamco is moving towards the East Sea and is set to affect the central region of Vietnam, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Hundreds of households evacuated as flood rose in Binh Dinh
Hundreds of households evacuated as flood rose in Binh Dinh
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hundreds of households had to leave their houses yesterday night as floods suddenly rose sharply in Binh Dinh Province's Quy Nhon City.

Local ethnic girl among leading teachers worldwide
Local ethnic girl among leading teachers worldwide
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

The Varkey Foundation announced on November 11 the top 10 of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, with Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong featured among the finalists.

Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak
Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.

Vietnam's smallest boy dies
Vietnam's smallest boy dies
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Vietnam's smallest boy Dinh Van K'Re has died at the central Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women. He was 11 years old.

Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Gender biases and stereotypes often challenge ethnic minority women in remote areas. Many of them, however, have proved that women can do anything when they are empowered.

Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  11/11/2020 

A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh has made its debut.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one

Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Around 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people or 8.6 percent of the country’s population have pre-diabetes, announced Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology Tran Huu Dang.

Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

Weekly COVID-19 update
Weekly COVID-19 update
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp
Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp
SOCIETYicon  09/11/2020 

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 