Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools held a solemn but short ceremony with the direct attendance of only a limited number of students in line with epidemic prevention measures. Other students followed the ceremony in their classrooms.

Schools in areas under social distancing held online ceremonies to ensure health and safety for students.

In the central city of Da Nang, which was the hardest affected by the latest outbreak of coronavirus, local students celebrated the start of the school-year with a virtual programme broadcast on Da Nang TV at the same time with ceremonies in other localities.

Schools also made use of the occasion to guide students in measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to projects of the Ministry of Education and Training, in the 2020-2021 schooyear, there will be more than 5.38 million children attending kindergartens, 8.7 million students at elementary schools, over 6 million at lower junior high schools and over 2.8 million at senior high schools in the country.

Party leader encourages teachers and students ahead of new academic year Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has praised the nation's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while sustaining teaching and studying in schools nationwide. He noted that the pandemic situation might be complex in this academic year so schools needed to do both tasks effectively and safely. In a letter sent to teachers and students nationwide on Friday ahead of the beginning of the new school year (September 5), Trọng mentioned the semester of the previous school year when students were forced to study at home due to the closure of schools earlier in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the time when the education sector had to make efforts to implement measures to complete the school year and hold the high school graduation exam. In the 2020-2021 school year, Trọng asked the education sector to thoroughly implement the Party and State's guidelines and policies on education and training. The sector needed to focus on gathering resources to improve the quality of education, especially the training of high-quality human resources to meet the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He sent his best wishes to teachers and students, and expressed his hope that educators, teachers and students would have enthusiasm and creativity in teaching and studying.

Let's take a look at the opening ceremony of new school-year at schools throughout the country:

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue beats the drum to open the new school year at Giang Vo Secondary School, Hanoi. Photo: Le Anh Dung

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh opens the new school year at Le Quy Don High School in HCMC. Photo: Truong Thanh Tung

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung attends the opening ceremony at Vinh Phuc High School for the Gifted, Vinh Phuc Province

The Minister of Education and Training beats the drum to open the new school year at Dan Phuong Primary School, Hanoi. Photo: Education & Times Newspaper

Body temperature check for students before the opening ceremony at Archimedes Secondary School, Hanoi. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony of the 2020-2021 school year at Nguyen Sieu School, Hanoi is held directly and online.

At Tran Phu High School in Hanoi, only 50% of students gathered at the school yard to attend the opening ceremony directly, the rest stayed in the classroom and watched the ceremony through the screen.

First-grade students attend the opening ceremony at Khuong Thuong Primary School, Hanoi. Photo: Thuy Nga

First-grade students at the opening ceremony of Trung Trac Primary School (Hanoi). Photo: Mai Huong

Students perform hand antiseptic movements at the opening ceremony of Giang Vo Secondary School, Hanoi.

Students of Giang Vo Secondary School, Hanoi salute the flag at the opening ceremony

A first-grade student at Khuong Thuong Primary School, Hanoi. Photo: Thuy Nga

Students waiting for the opening ceremony at Le Quy Don High School (District 3, HCMC). Photo: Thanh Tung

Flag saluting ceremony at Tran Quang Khai Primary School, HCM City

A school in Da Nang, the country's Covid-19 epicenter, on the school opening day.

Students and teachers of Nam Nhu Primary School, Dien Bien after the 17-August flashflood.

At Bac Ly 2 Primary School, Nghe An province

Students of No Trang Long Ethnic Minority School (Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak) attend the opening ceremony

Students of a primary school in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Nearly 250 students attend the opening ceremony at Ha Tinh Boarding Secondary School Photo: Thien Luong

